Style | December 15, 2022

The Best Men’s Pajamas and Loungewear for Gifting This Season

He (not so) secretly wants a pair, we promise

A collage of models wearing PJs on a checked background
Trust us — he wants loungewear for Christmas.
Getty Image
By Paolo Sandoval and Jordan Bowman @BoomBoomPaolow

It feels like the Christmas shitlist gets bigger every year, with the likes of massage guns and fire sticks joining the classic wallet and underwear no-gos of yore. We’re here to burst your bubble — despite all the hate, that stuff (socks included) still makes for great gifts, especially loungewear. In fact, the best pajamas for men make for great gifts: no husband/son/dad is gonna be mad at a set of movie-marathon-worthy duds, we promise.

Of course, it being the most magical time of the year and whatnot, we recommend you don’t just opt for a set of K-Mart flannel bottoms. There’s a whole world of tech-centric, impossibly soft and generally handsome garb that falls under the bucket of “pajamas”— from American classics like L.L. Bean to new entrants in the cozy cannon CDLP, there are a few pieces that stand out from the coffee-stained, couch-imprinted crowd, especially if they can take him beyond the comfort of his own home.

To help you nail Christmas morning (or score yourself a new set of luxe pajamas), we’ve compiled a list of the best pajamas for men to gift this holiday season. There’s fleece, flannel and everything in between…but rest assured, the loungewear outfit of his dreams is waiting below.

Uniqlo Flannel Easy Ankle Pants
Uniqlo Flannel Easy Ankle Pants

Uniqlo’s Flannel Ankle Pants are as easy as it gets, with a swishy fit that’s prefect for all manner of home activities (see: eating, sleeping, scrolling TikTok) and a price tag to match.

Uniqlo : $30$20
Pendelton Plaid Cotton Flannel Pajamas
Pendelton Plaid Cotton Flannel Pajamas

Elastic waistband, 100% cotton and a subtle blue and gray plaid pattern make this an easy beginners Pajama set. You want your sleepwear to last, and Pendelton is a brand that knows a thing or two about creating quality garments.

Nordstrom : $99
Brooks Brothers Cotton Broadcloth Tartan Robe
Brooks Brothers Cotton Broadcloth Tartan Robe

Does he dream of coming home to a soft leather chair and a cigar? Maybe he just bears a passing resemblance to Don Draper. Whatever his deal, we imagine virtually every guy will enjoy being swaddled in this classy Brooks Brothers Tartan Robe.

Brooks Brothers : $118$71
Fear of God Essentials Lounge Short
Fear of God Essentials Lounge Short

Does your giftee care more about a post-sneaker society than traditional loungewear? Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God makes discerning — and, of course, wildly comfortable — lounge staples for any trend-forward fellow.

End Clothing : $69
Tekla Green Pocket Pyjama Shirt
Tekla Green Pocket Pyjama Shirt

Tekla is not for the faint of heart, it will run you a few extra dollars compared to the other items on our list but the brand has become the tastemaker du jour when it comes to quality sleep and loungewear.

SSENSE : $195$118
CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants
CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants

If you’re looking for a more luxe version of pajama pants, try these CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants. They’re made of a lightweight, breathable lyocell twill and have satin piping on the side with a hidden waist drawstring. You can wear these around the house or on a quick stop to the corner store and no one would bat an eye.

CDLP : $175
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Hooded Robe
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Hooded Robe

If a hefty robe is already a perfect gift, then that would make Canadian label Reigning Champ’s Ali-style Hooded Midweight Terry Robe…perfect-er?

Shopbop : $170
L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas

Upgrade your sleepwear with this L.L.Bean flannel pajama set that’s constructed of 100% cotton portuguese flannel. That napped soft texture that you love about some of your favorite plaid shirts is right here in pajama form.

L.L.Bean : $79
Vuori Ponto Performance Half Zip Hoodie
Vuori Ponto Performance Half Zip Hoodie

Yes, Vuori’s Ponto Hoodie is technically part of a performance line, but the lightweight hoodie is so damn soft that we’ll wear it around the house anyways.

Vuori : $118
J.Crew Cotton Poplin Pajama Set
J.Crew Cotton Poplin Pajama Set

J.Crew makes a slimmer cut pajama set made from cotton poplin, which adds a discreet sheen to the pajamas and makes it more breathable and lightweight.

J.Crew : $89$45
Offhours Homecoat
Offhours Homecoat

Chilly winter days don’t stand a chance against this sizeable French Terry housecoat (which acts more like a wearable duvet) that’s crafted from premium cotton and features stylish details like a multicolor trim.

Offhours : $295

