InsideHook
Style | October 11, 2023 10:12 am

Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Have No Right Being This Good

Calvin Klein and Levi's highlight a ton of totally sick style Prime Day sales

a collage of amazon prime day style deals on a chrome background
We truly cannot believe how insane the Amazon Prime Day style deals.
Amazon/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Included in this expansive list is a collection of Amazon Prime Day deals are some of the wildest wardrobe staples available online, from Levi’s and Calvin Klein basics to Blundstone and Adidas footwear and accessories from Citizen and Ray-Ban. And you’ve got time to save, too — today is the last day of the sale, but the Amazon Prime Day style deals are holding strong. (Stock? Not so much.)

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals
The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals

The online shopping extravaganza ends today

To help you capitalize on what will be one of the style events of the season, we’ve rounded up all the best of the best style deals — apparel, footwear, accessories and more — and dropped ’em below for your ‘fit-forward pleasure. Don’t sleep on a rare Arc’teryx fleece sale, or Keen’s funky footwear…and definitely don’t miss out on the dozens of other discounts, either. Below, the best Amazon Prime Day style deals we could find.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

Tops

Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Amazon : $90$51
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Amazon : $20$15
Gap Long-Sleeve Oxford Button Down Shirt
Gap Long-Sleeve Oxford Button Down Shirt
Amazon : $50$33
Arc’teryx Delta Fleece Jacket
Arc’teryx Delta Fleece Jacket
Amazon : $160$128
Baracuta G9 Modern Classic Harrington Jacket
Baracuta G9 Modern Classic Harrington Jacket
Amazon : $390$293
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Pique Long-Sleeve Stripe Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Pique Long-Sleeve Stripe Polo Shirt
Amazon : $128$72
PS by Paul Smith Crewneck Sweater
PS by Paul Smith Crewneck Sweater
Amazon : $275$193
Columbia Half-Zip Park View Fleece
Columbia Half-Zip Park View Fleece
Amazon : $60$45
Hanes Beefy Classic Heavyweight Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack)
Hanes Beefy Classic Heavyweight Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack)
Amazon : $23$14
Levi’s Men’s Faux Leather Classic Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Men’s Faux Leather Classic Trucker Jacket
Amazon : $105$90

Bottoms

Levi's 501 Classic Fit Jean
Levi's 501 Classic Fit Jean
Amazon : $80$46
Dockers Straight Fit All Seasons Jean
Dockers Straight Fit All Seasons Jean
Amazon : $50$38
Calvin Klein Straight Fit Jeans
Calvin Klein Straight Fit Jeans
Amazon : $90$63
Calvin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Amazon : $48$33
Nautica Classic Fit Flat Front Stretch Chino Deck Pant
Nautica Classic Fit Flat Front Stretch Chino Deck Pant
Amazon : $80$47
Champion Powerblend Fleece Joggers
Champion Powerblend Fleece Joggers
Amazon : $45$21
Mountain Hardwear AP 5-Pocket Pants
Mountain Hardwear AP 5-Pocket Pants
Amazon : $95$34

Footwear

Salomon Speedcross 5 GORE-TEX Trail Running Shoes
Salomon Speedcross 5 GORE-TEX Trail Running Shoes
Amazon : $160$110
Keen Yogui Arts Slipper
Keen Yogui Arts Slipper
Amazon : $85$23
Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Breeze Running Shoes
Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Breeze Running Shoes
Amazon : $220$113
Blundstone 510 Classic Boot
Blundstone 510 Classic Boot
Amazon : $175$150
Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Zappos : $100$66
Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot
Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot
Amazon : $100$43
Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe
Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe
Amazon : $120$55

Accesories

It’s About Time for a New Batch of Amazon Prime Day Watch Deals
It’s About Time for a New Batch of Amazon Prime Day Watch Deals

Score Citizen, Seiko and more on the low

Citizen Men’s Classic 3-Hand Date Addysen Eco-Drive Watch
Citizen Men’s Classic 3-Hand Date Addysen Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon : $375$175
Kenneth Cole Reaction Duff Guy Colombian Leather 20″ Travel Duffel Bag
Kenneth Cole Reaction Duff Guy Colombian Leather 20″ Travel Duffel Bag
Amazon : $250$201
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses 
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses 
Amazon : $213$171
Seiko 5 Sport
Seiko 5 Sport
Buy Here : $310$251
Bellroy Premium Leather Card Sleeve
Bellroy Premium Leather Card Sleeve
Amazon : $55$44
Oakley Oo9363 Flak Beta Rectangular Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9363 Flak Beta Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon : $133$74
Persol PO3302s Aviator Sunglasses
Persol PO3302s Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon : $335$235
Timex x Mossy Oak Expedition Scout 43mm Watch
Timex x Mossy Oak Expedition Scout 43mm Watch
Amazon : $68$49
Herschel Retreat Backpack
Herschel Retreat Backpack
Amazon : $100$90

More Like This

A Vitamix Blender, Running shoes and a watch on a rainbow background
The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals
a collage of timepieces from the Amazon Prime Day Watch Deals
It’s About Time for a New Batch of Amazon Prime Day Watch Deals
Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Courant’s Sleek Wireless Charging Pad Is 20% Off

$50$40

Courant’s Sleek Wireless Charging Pad Is 20% Off
TikTok’s Favorite Red Wine Glasses Are 60% Off

$42$17

TikTok’s Favorite Red Wine Glasses Are 60% Off
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

$250$160

Upgrade Your Smart Home Setup With the Amazon Echo Show
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen

$250$200

Snag the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE for 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall

Keep Reading

A crash course in grizzly bears

Watching Coastal Grizzly Bears in Lake Clark National Park
Muhammad Ali takes a hit from Joe Frazier.

Excerpt: Remembering Frazier vs. Ali in the “Fight Of The Century”
three bottles of Hirsch

HIRSCH Whiskey Takes Inspiration From “The Best Bourbon You’ll Never Taste”  
2023 BMW Alpina XB7 SUV in blue sitting in the rain

Review: BMW Alpina XB7 Adds Exclusivity to an All-in-One SUV
A Haunted Girl

A Father and Daughter Tackle Mental Health With an Important New Comic Series
Morning commuters walk with coffees at sunrise, the Empire State Building in the background.

The Lifestyle Change That Simulates “Falling in Love”
Texas players celebrate after defeating the Orioles in the Divisional Series.

Creed Is Inspiring the Texas Rangers in the MLB Playoffs. Seriously.
a collage of amazon prime day style deals on a chrome background

Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Have No Right Being This Good
a collage of models wearing Nike gear on an pink background

The Nike Ultimate Sale Throws Down the Gauntlet on Prime Day

Trending

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall