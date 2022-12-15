InsideHook
Allen Edmonds Just Added Free Two-Day Shipping to Its Latest Sale

A number of dressy footwear styles are up to 40% off, and you can get them before Christmas

Last-minute shoppers: Allen Edmonds is here to help you with free two-day shipping.
By Kirk Miller

A sale at Allen Edmonds, with up to 40% off? Solid. Add in free two-day shipping, and now you’ve got a potential last-minute holiday gift (even if it’s just for yourself).

Allen Edmonds has been handcrafting Goodyear-welted shoes since 1922, utilizing a 212-step manufacturing process that makes for some long-lasting and handsome footwear, but it also means you’re gonna shell out a little more (though they occasionally host big sales).

But until Dec. 19, you can grab an array of AE boots, Oxfords, high-end sneakers, loafers and more at a steep discount. Tack on the code FREE2DAY and you’ll get that two-day shipping gratis as well.

Allen Edmonds Denali Boot
The Allen Edmonds Denali Boot, now $125 off
Since we’re in boot season, our pick here is the Denali Boot, a plain-toe derby boot made with eco-conscious components and featuring a slightly relaxed, roomier fit. Available in three styles, the Denali is $125 off (availability depends on sizing).

SHOP THE SALE HERe

