Allen Edmonds Just Added Free Two-Day Shipping to Its Latest Sale
A number of dressy footwear styles are up to 40% off, and you can get them before Christmas
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
A sale at Allen Edmonds, with up to 40% off? Solid. Add in free two-day shipping, and now you’ve got a potential last-minute holiday gift (even if it’s just for yourself).
Allen Edmonds has been handcrafting Goodyear-welted shoes since 1922, utilizing a 212-step manufacturing process that makes for some long-lasting and handsome footwear, but it also means you’re gonna shell out a little more (though they occasionally host big sales).
But until Dec. 19, you can grab an array of AE boots, Oxfords, high-end sneakers, loafers and more at a steep discount. Tack on the code FREE2DAY and you’ll get that two-day shipping gratis as well.
Since we’re in boot season, our pick here is the Denali Boot, a plain-toe derby boot made with eco-conscious components and featuring a slightly relaxed, roomier fit. Available in three styles, the Denali is $125 off (availability depends on sizing).
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Most Popular
Recommended
Suggested for you