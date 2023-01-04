Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you care at all about the brands you’re tossing on each morning, you’ve probably heard of Alex Mill. The San Francisco-based essentials brand has been the talk of the town since its 2012 inception on account of its capsule of crafted, sourced and designed garments reminiscent of iconic ’90s J.Crew looks. The clothing Alex Mill offers is subtle, streamlined and ultra-stylish — everything quality basics should be — and usually come with a price tag to match…until now. That’s right — a rare Alex Mill sale is currently running, and we can’t stress enough that this is not one you want to miss.

For a limited time, you can score dozens of Alex Mill grails — extra-fine merino knits, sturdy shackets and even the brand’s beloved chinos — for up to 60% off, meaning Gap prices on designer-level garb. There’s tons of stock to be had, but it’s going fast, so in the interest of time (and your wardrobe), we’ve rounded up a few heavily discounted deals from the sale that’ll surely upgrade your look. Below, 6 closet-crushing deals from the once-a-year Alex Mill sale.

Is your shacket made with proprietary military technology? We didn’t think so. Alex Mill’s certainly is — the ripstop blend it uses was inspired by army-issued OG-107 Field Shirt Jackets, meaning that this bad boy should more than stand up to any challenges your coffee run presents.

Ditch the graphic and opt for something a little more subtle, like Alex Mill’s Vintage Wash Long Sleeve, instead. No need to fret — it’s got that worn-in feel of your favorite band tee, just without the goofy logo and mustard stains.

We swear by the Flat Front Chino, and after a few wears, we’re certain you will too. Snag a few shades from the bevy of versatile colors available — trust us, you won’t regret it.

Alex Mill’s affordable merino knit proves as unscratchy as they come, with the added benefit of a modernized cut.

Great for cutting down trees. Even better for first dates.

With a 100% cotton blend and functional zip pockets, we’d happily pay twice the retail for these cozy sweats — after all, treat them right, and they should last you a lifetime. Of course, we’re not complaining about the sub-$50 markdown, either.