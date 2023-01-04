InsideHook
Style | January 4, 2023 11:32 am

Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale

Save up to 60% during the brand's once-a-year sale

a collage of Alex Mill items on a blue-orange gradient background
Save up to 60% off tons of elevated basics at the Alex Mill sale.
Alex Mill/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you care at all about the brands you’re tossing on each morning, you’ve probably heard of Alex Mill. The San Francisco-based essentials brand has been the talk of the town since its 2012 inception on account of its capsule of crafted, sourced and designed garments reminiscent of iconic ’90s J.Crew looks. The clothing Alex Mill offers is subtle, streamlined and ultra-stylish — everything quality basics should be — and usually come with a price tag to match…until now. That’s right — a rare Alex Mill sale is currently running, and we can’t stress enough that this is not one you want to miss.

For a limited time, you can score dozens of Alex Mill grails — extra-fine merino knits, sturdy shackets and even the brand’s beloved chinos — for up to 60% off, meaning Gap prices on designer-level garb. There’s tons of stock to be had, but it’s going fast, so in the interest of time (and your wardrobe), we’ve rounded up a few heavily discounted deals from the sale that’ll surely upgrade your look. Below, 6 closet-crushing deals from the once-a-year Alex Mill sale.

The Shacket Upgrade: Alex Mill Ripstop Field Shirt Jacket
The Shacket Upgrade: Alex Mill Ripstop Field Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $175$70

Is your shacket made with proprietary military technology? We didn’t think so. Alex Mill’s certainly is — the ripstop blend it uses was inspired by army-issued OG-107 Field Shirt Jackets, meaning that this bad boy should more than stand up to any challenges your coffee run presents.

The "All Grown Up" Pocket Tee: Alex Mill Vintage Wash Long Sleeve Pocket Tee
The "All Grown Up" Pocket Tee: Alex Mill Vintage Wash Long Sleeve Pocket Tee
Buy Here : $68$27

Ditch the graphic and opt for something a little more subtle, like Alex Mill’s Vintage Wash Long Sleeve, instead. No need to fret — it’s got that worn-in feel of your favorite band tee, just without the goofy logo and mustard stains.

The Weekday Warriors: Alex Mill Flat Front Chino Pant
The Weekday Warriors: Alex Mill Flat Front Chino Pant
Buy Here : $135$54

We swear by the Flat Front Chino, and after a few wears, we’re certain you will too. Snag a few shades from the bevy of versatile colors available — trust us, you won’t regret it.

The Anti-Itch Knit: Alex Mill Reverse Seam Merino Wool Sweater
The Anti-Itch Knit: Alex Mill Reverse Seam Merino Wool Sweater
Buy Here : $150$60

Alex Mill’s affordable merino knit proves as unscratchy as they come, with the added benefit of a modernized cut.

The Rugged Flannel: Alex Mill Flannel Chore Shirt
The Rugged Flannel: Alex Mill Flannel Chore Shirt
Buy Here : $125$50

Great for cutting down trees. Even better for first dates.

The Casual Loungers: Alex Mill Garment Dyed Sweatpants
The Casual Loungers: Alex Mill Garment Dyed Sweatpants
Buy Here : $110$44

With a 100% cotton blend and functional zip pockets, we’d happily pay twice the retail for these cozy sweats — after all, treat them right, and they should last you a lifetime. Of course, we’re not complaining about the sub-$50 markdown, either.

More Like This

Naadam products on a green wool background
Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere
A collage image featuring Twitter icons, a concert, an MLB player, a man sleeping and Antarctica. These are all part of our 2023 trends and predictions for American men.
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
a collage of the best activewear brands to know
15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Cap Barbell 150 LB Dumbbell Set with Rack

$250$191

This Space-Saving Racked Dumbbell Set Is Now Under $200
Amazon Halo View

From Our Partner

Halo Fitness and Sleep Trackers Are Up to 43% Off
Finer Form Semi-Commercial Adjustable FID Weight Bench

$250$100

Improve Your Home Workout With This Versatile Weight Bench
Fend Off the Winter Chill With Uniqlo’s Windproof Fleece

$50$40

Fend Off the Winter Chill With Uniqlo’s Windproof Fleece
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"

Keep Reading

Four bottles we liked to start off 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
Tiger's Nest Monastery, Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten and the Buddha Dordenma, all part of our travel guide to Bhutan

A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
Edward Sexton

Edward Sexton Returns to Savile Row
a collage of Alex Mill items on a blue-orange gradient background

Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale
Naadam products on a green wool background

Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere
best peloton alternatives

Peloton, Mirror and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Fitness Machines
people standing around a table with cocktails eating from a charcuterie platter

How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
View of Independence Square in Montevideo

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Montevideo
A man wearing the Reign Long Sleeve by Rhone. The activewear brand is taking up to 60% off hundreds of styles.

Rhone’s End of Season Sale Is Just Beginning

Trending

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"