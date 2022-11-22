3 Boot-Season ‘Fits for Any Occasion

In partnership with Blundstone

It’s that time of year when people love to generously describe the weather as “crisp,” which means it’s time to bust out the boots. In this season of fickle wind chills and necessary layering, variety and versatility are to be prized. Below, we’ve outlined three looks befitting various fall scenarios, each anchored by one of our favorite Blundstone boots.

If that name rings a bell, it’s because the 152-year-old Australian company’s timeless Chelsea boots have long been a sturdy and stylish go-to. Today, there are more ways to style them than ever before.

9-to-5 and Beyond Dress Boots by Blundstone ($244.95), Suit by Indochino ($449), Turtleneck T-Shirt by Banana Republic ($60), Peacoat by Todd Snyder ($898), Watch by Tag Heuer ($2,150), Briefcase by Salvatore Ferragamo ($1,990) For our money, there is no shoe on earth that more seamlessly combines comfort and functionality than the Blundstone Dress #1900 Chelsea boot. It’s that exact combination you’ll need to weather your commute, stay comfortable all day in the office, and then step out for happy hour or a date in the evening. As for the rest of your fit? To match the stylish versatility of your footwear, consider a wool pea coat — still the undefeated outerwear champ for discerning men everywhere. The dress boots come in black leather and chestnut brown leather, or you could just grab both for a solid rotation.

Urban Exploration Classic 585 Boots by Blundstone ($219.95), Sweater by COS ($120), Shirt-Jacket by Madewell ($84.50), Pants by Dickies ($52), Beanie by Naadam ($85), Sunglasses by Ray-Ban ($163), Belt by Gucci ($520) Whether your definition of adventure is chasing your kid around the park or hunting deals at local shops, comfort is king. The Blundstone Classic 585 delivers it in spades with an ergonomically engineered toe spring and heel cushioning system that absorbs 90 percent of the impact as you walk. A shirt jacket over a clean wool sweater with a relaxed-fit work pant will keep you feeling free and easy in your pursuits.

Weekend Escapes All-Terrain Boots by Blundstone ($244.95), Jacket by RRL ($690), Henley by TK ($TK), Jeans by Levi’s ($69.50), Scarf by Barbour ($75), Hat by Stetson ($105) Camping in the backcountry, traipsing around a new and unfamiliar neighborhood — a good boot can also take you off the beaten path. The Blundstone All-Terrain #2055 has you covered with a trail-ready Vibram® outsole equipped with grippy treads that actually clean themselves. Look the part of the rugged, spontaneous explorer with comfortable but sturdy layers: a henley, lightweight bomber jacket, jeans, scarf, and hat.