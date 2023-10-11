InsideHook
Sports | October 11, 2023 3:26 pm

Aaron Rodgers Is Ready to Debate Travis Kelce About Vaccines

At least that's what Rodgers says. But he might just be trolling.

Travis Kelce talks with an injured Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium.
Aaron Rodgers is keeping himself in the news by talking about Travis Kelce.
Dustin Satloff/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Although it remains to be seen whether there is actually any real bad blood between Taylor Swift‘s alleged romantic interest Travis Kelce and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the injured anti-vaxxer is supposedly interested in debating Kansas City’s star tight end about COVID-19 vaccines. At least that’s what he indicated during his Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

A week after dubbing Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” because he is the face of a campaign urging people to get an updated COVID-19 shot along with their flu vaccine, Rodgers suggested he’d like to team with Robert Kennedy Jr. to debate Kelce and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Known for trolling the media and enjoying “people getting absolutely triggered” by his remarks, Rodgers probably has no intention of debating Dr. Fauci or Kelce and just wants to shift the narrative back toward himself.

But Kelce correctly pointed out the hypocrisy of Rodgers calling him Mr. Pfizer because he draws his paycheck from a member of pharmaceutical royalty. The Jets are owned by Woody Johnson, whose great-grandfather Robert Wood Johnson founded Johnson & Johnson, one of the companies that produced a COVID-19 vaccine.“Who knew I’d get into the vaxx war with Aaron Rodgers, man?” Kelce said last week. “Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man.”

Aaron Rodgers Fanboys Over Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic
Aaron Rodgers Fanboys Over Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic

Rodgers shared the hashtag "#novaxdjokovic" on Instagram from the US Open

While suggesting that he and Kennedy Jr. should engage in a war of words with Kelce and Dr. Fauci about the “propaganda” surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccine, Rodgers also pushed back against the notion that he’s a Johnson & Johnson man just because that’s ultimately the source of his salary.

“I don’t play for the Johnson & Johnson corporation, I play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers told McAfee. “So I mean, you know, I made a tiny little joke about a guy shilling for a, you know, potentially — it’s not potentially, but it’s a you know corrupt company and everybody kind of loses their minds over it.”

While it’s typically not a good idea to call your boss’s company corrupt, it’s hard to tell if Rodgers actually believes that. Because, ultimately, it’s hard to tell if he really means anything that comes out of his mouth or if he’s instead baiting the media into playing a game he seems to enjoy more than football.

“Instead of just ignoring Rodgers, the media breathlessly reports on everything he says because they love the pageviews,” according to Sports Illustrated. “So here’s what it’s all about: Rodgers loves to play the victim, but he loves the attention the media gives him. The media loves to act outraged by Rodgers, but they love the traffic that Rodgers provides. Lather, rinse, repeat.”

Debate?

More Like This

Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce Is "Fully Comfortable" With Aaron Rodgers's Nickname for Him
Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.
The Jets Mess Now Includes Kaepernick, Namath, Siemian and Maybe Swift
Aaron Rodgers being treated by the Jets medical staff.
A Torn Achilles Ended the Golden Era of NFL Quarterbacks
Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson run drills during training camp.
Is Aaron Rodgers’s Injury Worth It If He Can Save Zach Wilson?

Recommended

Suggested for you

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Keep Reading

A crash course in grizzly bears

Watching Coastal Grizzly Bears in Lake Clark National Park
Muhammad Ali takes a hit from Joe Frazier.

Excerpt: Remembering Frazier vs. Ali in the “Fight Of The Century”
2023 BMW Alpina XB7 SUV in blue sitting in the rain

Review: BMW Alpina XB7 Adds Exclusivity to an All-in-One SUV
A Haunted Girl

A Father and Daughter Tackle Mental Health With an Important New Comic Series
Travis Kelce talks with an injured Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers Is Ready to Debate Travis Kelce About Vaccines
Morning commuters walk with coffees at sunrise, the Empire State Building in the background.

The Lifestyle Change That Simulates “Falling in Love”
Texas players celebrate after defeating the Orioles in the Divisional Series.

Creed Is Inspiring the Texas Rangers in the MLB Playoffs. Seriously.
a collage of amazon prime day style deals on a chrome background

Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Have No Right Being This Good
a collage of models wearing Nike gear on an pink background

The Nike Ultimate Sale Throws Down the Gauntlet on Prime Day

Trending

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall