A Fisting Guide for Dudes: Everything You Need to Know

Fisting is often relegated to the category of “hardcore porn trope.” It’s usually thought of as an extreme sex act that few people would actually want to engage in, but, this isn’t the case. While fisting is intense — we’re talking about being penetrated by someone’s entire human hand, after all — it can be very fun and pleasurable.

Dr. Evan Goldstein, a sexual health and wellness expert, anal surgeon and co-founder of Future Method, says that fisting gets its unfair reputation because “there’s still so much stigma and taboo around fisting.” People think it’s only for sexual deviants (not true) or that their butt holes will get so stretched they won’t be able to hold in their poop anymore (not accurate). Not to mention the messed up messaging we get around how putting things in your butt impacts your masculinity and supposedly makes you “gay” (it doesn’t).

Yet, cis-guys want to fist and get fisted. Why? Because it’s great, obviously. “Fisting isn’t for everyone, but for those who engage in it from the receiving end, they describe it as an intensely pleasurable sensation, mainly derived from the feeling of ‘fullness’ it provides,” Goldstein says.

So, for the curious amongst you, welcome. The key to having a positive and successful fisting adventure is knowing what you’re doing so you can engage with this behavior in a safe way. If you learn about your anatomy, take precautions and go slowly, fisting is totally something you can enjoy — and our guide to fisting can help you do just that.

What Is Fisting, Exactly?

Fisting is the act of putting an entire human hand up a bum or vagina. It’s kind of a misnomer because it implies that the hand is literally in the shape of a fist. It is rarely done this way because that would be dangerous, painful and very difficult. Instead, Goldstein says you make your hand into a “duck bill, where you have four fingers leaning over to meet the pad of your thumb to create a kind of cone shape (like a duck bill).”

Fisting “can be very intense yet pleasurable when done correctly,” says Linnea Marie, a board-certified sex educator. You can go up to the wrist or, in more intense fisting play, up to the elbow.

It’s important to understand the difference between fisting an anus versus a vagina because, obviously, the anatomy is different. “The vagina is supple and somewhat shallow and self-lubricating,” says Taylor Sparks, an erotic educator and founder of Organic Loven. “The anus is far narrower, but longer, allowing for deeper penetration, and does not self-lubricate as the vagina does.” While both body parts require time and care, the anus will take longer to be stretched to the point where it can accommodate a fist.

Why People Like Fisting During Sex

People like fisting because it’s fun, feels good and allows for sexual exploration beyond your average sex acts. “Fistees say the stretching results in a relaxing release and deep intimacy with their partner,” Goldstein explains. “For the fister, they enjoy the feeling of pleasuring their partner. It can create a feeling of power, confidence and a level of intimacy that other forms of play simply cannot recreate.”

Fisting can be very effective in targeting certain pleasure zones, such as the G-spot or prostate. All the fullness really amps up the pressure on these key zones. Marie also tells us that the anus is full of nerve endings, making it a hotbed of pleasure. In anal fisting, the intense sensations can come from both the plethora of anal nerve endings and “the psychological pleasure of knowing and experiencing a closeness to your partner that most people never experience,” Goldstein says. Nothing beats being bonded by intensity.

How to Prepare for and Get Started With Fisting

Fisting is all about prep work. You need to put in the time and effort in order to make it happen, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Theses steps will help prepare you.

Understand your anatomy.

The hardest part of getting anything into a bum is the anal opening. “Believe it or not, the first four to six centimeters is the hardest part to get over for both anal sex and fisting — what I like to call the takeoff and the landing,” Goldstein says. “Once you make it past this area and into the rectum, it’s basically a wide open space. That’s why understanding your anatomy is so important.”

If you’re fisting a vagina, you want to be sure that the person is fully turned on before doing any sort of penetration, in order for it to fully expand. It can stretch up to eight inches when fully aroused. Foreplay is crucial for both vaginas and anuses to ensure you’re relaxed and ready to be penetrated.

Make sure you’re feeling good.

Now, not everyone is a fan of anal douching, but it can make you feel more comfortable if you’re nervous about making a mess. The problem? When you’re fisting, the douching won’t clean high enough. This is just something to consider.

Look, poop does happen. We’re talking about putting a fist up an anus. If you don’t think you can handle the idea of coming into contact with a bit of poop, you might want to reconsider putting things in your butt. Sparks suggests adding more fiber to your diet to ensure you’re taking regular bowel movements, which can help mitigate any serious accidents.

Communicate, communicate, communicate.

Being able to fully communicate and feel safe with a partner is absolutely crucial when engaging in fisting. It might be a good idea to create a safe word so your partner knows when you’re not feeling it or something is painful. “And don’t forget to take breaks,” Goldstein says. “This is an intense sexual experience, especially at first, and it is okay to pause.”

Don’t go in fist first.

With a vagina, it is technically possible to move very slowly and get your entire hand in there in one go — assuming you go VERY slowly and communicate. Low key, it’s probably a better idea to start with bigger toys and practice.

The anus, however, is a different ball game. “If anal play is not a normal part of your sex play, you want to begin to start to stretch out the anus,” Sparks says. “That can be done with fingers, dildos and anal dilators.” The anus needs to be trained to take bigger objects. Golstein says you should be stretching your anus for four to six weeks before attempting fisting. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

He suggests using an anal dilator kit and working your way through the sizes. “Most people will leave the largest toy inside for four to five minutes, if not longer,” he says. “This keeps your sphincters gaping, training the skin and muscle to truly accommodate larger toys, larger penises and, of course, fists.”

Literally use all the lube in the world.

“Seek lubes that have either aloe vera or that are oil-based,” Sparks suggests. “Those will give you more glide, which is more of a focus than wetness.” She also says you can use a “lube launcher,” which can shoot lube all the way up the bum. This can be helpful when you’re going deeper. The more lube, the better.

All in all, fisting is totally something you can do if you’re interested in it. It’s an Olympic sport of sex acts, and if you’re willing to do the work, you can reap the benefits. It’s all about preference and curiosity.