Get Your Holiday Fill at These 5 Spectacular DC Restaurants

The holiday season in the District is in full swing, with a cavalcade of different activities for those in search of anything and everything merry, cheery or bright.

There are few better things during this time of year than sitting down for an extravagant dinner, with a festive plan after you’re done with dessert. To help make that a reality, we’ve compiled a list of five restaurants throughout D.C. that offer up something more than just great food: close proximity to a holiday activity. As you plan your holidays, consider visiting one of these great spots for a wonderful meal before you go and enjoy the best of D.C. at the most wonderful time of the year.

A European-style bistro in a warm and inviting space, The Henri couldn’t be better located for the holidays. It’s across the street from the Warner Theater, just around the corner from the National Theater and about a 10-minute walk from the White House Christmas trees. The Washington Ballet’s version of The Nutcracker now shows nightly at the Warner; you could easily slip into The Henri for some tasty treats before or after the show and then walk over to see the trees. Top picks on the menu include the acorn squash risotto, the Rotisserie’s cowboy steak and any of their crafted cocktails, including the restaurant’s signature namesake drink, which is a play on the Paper Plane.

Just down the block from the hustling and bustling Downtown Holiday Market is Urban Roast, with highly Instagrammable interiors offering a decadent display of lights and other holiday decor. Thankfully, the food and drinks live up to the stunning display; massive charcuterie boards are well worth snacking on in-between sips of a winter margarita flight or a s’mores Manhattan. Speaking of s’mores, those willing to brave the cold can roast up a DIY set of the tasty treats over a fire and sip on one of five hot chocolate options.

Right on the Wharf, the impressive Moon Rabbit awaits those looking for an inspired take on Vietnamese. Kevin Tien’s restaurant is full of wondrous bites, including crawfish and noodles, siu mai and grits, bánh cam and more. Due to its close proximity to both the Anthem and just the Wharf in general, it’s easy to stop into Moon Rabbit before heading out for an evening of seasonal festivities. While the boat parade has come and gone already, it’s still easy to take in the sights and sounds of the area, whether it’s hitting the ice rink or snuggling up over s’mores at Camp Wharf’s bonfire.

Perhaps the preeminent seafood experience in D.C., Georgetown’s Fiola Mare sits right on the waterfront and — critically — steps away from the Georgetown ice skating rink. The restaurant also offers close proximity to the AMC if you’re looking to catch a holiday blockbuster after a day of shopping. In addition to the neighborhood’s picturesque wreath displays, Georgetown Glow is back for another installment if you need to stroll around after having some of Fiola Mare’s incredible food, like their lobster ravioli, duck breast or wagyu.

Smack dab in the middle of Blagden Alley — ostensibly D.C.’s version of Diagon Alley, notable considering the Millennial co-opting of Harry Potter in the holiday movie canon — Causa / Amazonia is a bold, fresh,and notable tribute to Peru and all its exciting flavors. Downstairs, Causa offers a six-course menu that takes you on a culinary cruise throughout various regions of the country, while Amazonia’s upstairs bar drops you in the middle of a faux jungle, complete with plenty of delicious cocktails. Blagden doesn’t scream holidays, but the area is a real if you know, you know spot for D.C. locals looking for a haven from all the hustle and bustle of the season. Causa / Amazonia provides a stunning retreat from all the commotion — and one hell of a dining experience to boot.