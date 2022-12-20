20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Whether you’re searching for a last-minute gift for someone who wants to upgrade their smart home, someone who needs some kitchen basics or the person who needs a pair of affordable but reliable earbuds, we’ve got you. Amazon is known for their reliable and ultra-fast shipping, so when they say it will arrive before the Holidays you know they mean it. It also helps if you have a Prime membership, which has products arriving at your door within 48 hours of clicking the buy-button. For all those last-minute shoppers out there, we have your back.

Meta Quest 2 You can fully embrace VR — just make sure you don’t run into a wall or something. It’s been known to happen. Amazon : $399

Echo Show 8 Hook this smart display up to your other smart home devices and you’ll be able to check your video doorbell, turn on appliances or get notifications instantly. Buy it now : $130 $70

Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool A deceptively simple tool perfect for any person in your life that loves to fix and tinker with things around the house. Buy Here : $70