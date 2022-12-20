InsideHook
Personal Tech | December 20, 2022

20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time

The king of instant shipping comes in clutch for last-minute gifts

Amazon last-minute items ready for the holidays on a blue and white background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Whether you’re searching for a last-minute gift for someone who wants to upgrade their smart home, someone who needs some kitchen basics or the person who needs a pair of affordable but reliable earbuds, we’ve got you. Amazon is known for their reliable and ultra-fast shipping, so when they say it will arrive before the Holidays you know they mean it. It also helps if you have a Prime membership, which has products arriving at your door within 48 hours of clicking the buy-button. For all those last-minute shoppers out there, we have your back.

Meta Quest 2
Meta Quest 2

You can fully embrace VR — just make sure you don’t run into a wall or something. It’s been known to happen.

Amazon : $399
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14

8-foot drop EcoShock protection and a matte finish make this one of Casetify’s sleekest cases.

Amazon : $58$49
Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch
Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch

Casio has been making bangers ever since the calculator watch dropped back in the ’80s.

Buy it now : $23$13
Tile Mate
Tile Mate

You’ll never lose a pair of keys again.

Amazon : $25$18
Amazon Kindle
Amazon Kindle

Having access to hundreds of books is any bibliophile’s dream.

Amazon : $99$89
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

An upgraded electric gooseneck kettle that will help improve their pour-over coffee technique.

Amazon : $165
Bialetti Mini Express Lichtenstein Moka Set
Bialetti Mini Express Lichtenstein Moka Set

If they’re not into pour-over, maybe a Lichtenstein inspired Moka Set will do the trick?

Buy Here : $50$41
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

A top-of-the-line over-ear headphone that’s capable of competing with some of the best-selling noise-cancelling headphone on the market.

Amazon : $350$275 Sennheiser : $350$300
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds

Beats has been making affordable, well-crafted earbuds for years. Grab a pair just in time for the holidays.

Buy it now : $150$90
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

A relaxing massager that will help them smooth out those hard-to-reach spots.

Amazon : $46
Hyperice Hypervolt 2
Hyperice Hypervolt 2

Any athlete, gym freak, person on their feet, or massage-predisposed will immediately thank you.

Buy it now : $299$229
Anker Portable Charger 325 Power Bank
Anker Portable Charger 325 Power Bank

A convenient gift for the frequent traveler in your life. No more red battery symbols while they jet around the world.

Amazon : $43$37
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Keep someone’s dome cozy with this Carhartt beanie, a bona-fide winter staple.

Buy Here : $20
Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8

Hook this smart display up to your other smart home devices and you’ll be able to check your video doorbell, turn on appliances or get notifications instantly.

Buy it now : $130$70
Aroma Housewares ARC-914SBD Digital Cool-Touch Rice Grain Cooker
Aroma Housewares ARC-914SBD Digital Cool-Touch Rice Grain Cooker

If you have a cook in your life that’s been cooking rice the old-school way, hook them up with this simple and affordable rice cooker.

Buy it now : $40$30
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Press a few buttons and have your favorite foods ready to go without all the grease and oil splashing everywhere.

Buy it now : $160$130
hum by Colgate
hum by Colgate

The perfect replacement for whatever sad, manual toothbrush they normally use.

Buy Here : $80$50
Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool
Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool

A deceptively simple tool perfect for any person in your life that loves to fix and tinker with things around the house.

Buy Here : $70
Echo Dot
Echo Dot

The 5th Gen Echo Dot has improved speakers for a more vibrant and immersive audio experience.

Buy it now : $50$28
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Watch shows and movies in 4K from all of your favorite streaming channels at an affordable price.

Buy Here : $55$35

