20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time
The king of instant shipping comes in clutch for last-minute gifts
Whether you’re searching for a last-minute gift for someone who wants to upgrade their smart home, someone who needs some kitchen basics or the person who needs a pair of affordable but reliable earbuds, we’ve got you. Amazon is known for their reliable and ultra-fast shipping, so when they say it will arrive before the Holidays you know they mean it. It also helps if you have a Prime membership, which has products arriving at your door within 48 hours of clicking the buy-button. For all those last-minute shoppers out there, we have your back.
Meta Quest 2
You can fully embrace VR — just make sure you don’t run into a wall or something. It’s been known to happen.
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14
8-foot drop EcoShock protection and a matte finish make this one of Casetify’s sleekest cases.
Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch
Casio has been making bangers ever since the calculator watch dropped back in the ’80s.
Tile Mate
You’ll never lose a pair of keys again.
Amazon Kindle
Having access to hundreds of books is any bibliophile’s dream.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
An upgraded electric gooseneck kettle that will help improve their pour-over coffee technique.
Bialetti Mini Express Lichtenstein Moka Set
If they’re not into pour-over, maybe a Lichtenstein inspired Moka Set will do the trick?
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
A top-of-the-line over-ear headphone that’s capable of competing with some of the best-selling noise-cancelling headphone on the market.
Beats Studio Buds
Beats has been making affordable, well-crafted earbuds for years. Grab a pair just in time for the holidays.
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
A relaxing massager that will help them smooth out those hard-to-reach spots.
Hyperice Hypervolt 2
Any athlete, gym freak, person on their feet, or massage-predisposed will immediately thank you.
Anker Portable Charger 325 Power Bank
A convenient gift for the frequent traveler in your life. No more red battery symbols while they jet around the world.
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Keep someone’s dome cozy with this Carhartt beanie, a bona-fide winter staple.
Echo Show 8
Hook this smart display up to your other smart home devices and you’ll be able to check your video doorbell, turn on appliances or get notifications instantly.
Aroma Housewares ARC-914SBD Digital Cool-Touch Rice Grain Cooker
If you have a cook in your life that’s been cooking rice the old-school way, hook them up with this simple and affordable rice cooker.
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Press a few buttons and have your favorite foods ready to go without all the grease and oil splashing everywhere.
hum by Colgate
The perfect replacement for whatever sad, manual toothbrush they normally use.
Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool
A deceptively simple tool perfect for any person in your life that loves to fix and tinker with things around the house.
Echo Dot
The 5th Gen Echo Dot has improved speakers for a more vibrant and immersive audio experience.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Watch shows and movies in 4K from all of your favorite streaming channels at an affordable price.
