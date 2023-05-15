Our 5 Favorite Deals During This Week’s Discover Samsung Event

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You’re almost certainly familiar with Samsung, but the tech/electronics giant offers a wide spectrum of products, including phones, TVs, vacuums and appliances. If you want to get to know the brand a bit more — and save a good amount of money — then you’ll want to peruse everything Samsung has to offer during its aptly-titled Discover Samsung event, which runs through May 21.

Throughout the week, there will be flash sales, one-day discounts and sales on bundles, as well as expanded deals on trade-ins (particularly for phones). As well, the discounts stretch across the entire brand portfolio. Below, we spotlight five of our favorite deals:

65” Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV Samsung

There are larger discounts, but we feel 65″ offers the best compromise between size and price. Besides utilizing anti-reflection tech (so it’ll look good day or night), the screen doubles as a digital art frame, so you’ll always have something to look at.

The Freestyle Samsung

The 180-degree design means you can take and place this compact projector pretty much anywhere — and it’ll auto-focus no matter what the angle or surface.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Samsung

Available in four different colors, these wireless earbuds feature both Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound modes, so you can choose how in touch you are with the outside world. Note that trade-ins and enrolling in the Samsung Offer program (for qualifying members) could push the price here down to as little as $70; the price below is the general discount.

SmartThings Station with Travel Adapter Samsung

This super-fast wireless charger also acts as a smart home hub — and it’ll help you track down your lost devices as well.

28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel Samsung

Redesigned to fit more groceries, this sleek and minimalist fridge — the handles are recessed to help the appliance seamlessly blend into your kitchen — features an in-door icemaker and a fingerprint-proof surface.