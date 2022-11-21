InsideHook
Save Up to 50% Off at Bose During Its Black Friday Sale

Grab big discounts on speakers, headphones, earbuds, soundbars and a host of other world-class audio gear

A person wearing Bose headphones, close-up. Bose's Black Friday sale has started early
Bose's Black Friday sale has started early
Bose
By Kirk Miller

Bose is one of our favorite audio brands, but the company’s array of speakers, headphones and soundbars is still a modest investment. So we look forward to the few times per year when we can grab their gear at a discount.

Such as now. Bose’s Black Friday sale has started early, and you can grab deals up to 50% off (but closer to 20-30% on most items).

The sale includes free two-day shipping on orders of $50 or more, plus free return shipping and a 90-day risk-free trial on every item.

A few favorites from the sale:

SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II
SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II

A tough and water-resistant portable speaker that’ll keep the music going for up to eight hours per charge

Buy Here : $129$79
QuietComfort 45 Headphones
QuietComfort 45 Headphones

Available in four colors, these noise-canceling headphones feature an adjustable EQ and an Aware Mode so you can hear your surrounding environment.

Buy Here : $329$249
Smart Soundbar 700
Smart Soundbar 700

This slim soundbar features built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa — and you can group this with your Bose headphones for private TV viewing.

Buy Here : $799$579
Bose Sleepbuds II (Refurbished)
Bose Sleepbuds II (Refurbished)

A compact and comfortable way to ease yourself to sleep — read our review here.

Buy Here : $249$149
Bose Sport Earbuds
Bose Sport Earbuds

Available in three colors, these earbuds are designed to create a tight seal in your ear canal.

Buy Here : $149$129

