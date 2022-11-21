Save Up to 50% Off at Bose During Its Black Friday Sale
Grab big discounts on speakers, headphones, earbuds, soundbars and a host of other world-class audio gear
Bose is one of our favorite audio brands, but the company’s array of speakers, headphones and soundbars is still a modest investment. So we look forward to the few times per year when we can grab their gear at a discount.
Such as now. Bose’s Black Friday sale has started early, and you can grab deals up to 50% off (but closer to 20-30% on most items).
The sale includes free two-day shipping on orders of $50 or more, plus free return shipping and a 90-day risk-free trial on every item.
A few favorites from the sale:
SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II
QuietComfort 45 Headphones
Available in four colors, these noise-canceling headphones feature an adjustable EQ and an Aware Mode so you can hear your surrounding environment.
Smart Soundbar 700
Bose Sleepbuds II (Refurbished)
A compact and comfortable way to ease yourself to sleep — read our review here.
Bose Sport Earbuds
