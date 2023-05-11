InsideHook
Menswear | May 11, 2023 9:48 am

16 Lightweight Suits (All Under $1,000) to Nail Your Warm-Weather Outings

Cotton or linen? Handsome neutrals or trendy palettes? We've got all the answers.

a collage of easy mens suits on a gradient background
A collection of easy, breezy suits — one's under $1,000 to boot — are here to make everyone's closets a little bit brighter.
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Timeless. Classy. Essential. The suit has long been the basis for some of the finest looks fellas can pull off. After all, well-fitting tailoring denotes impeccable taste and projects refined confidence. But with the traditional heft of a wool blazer, it can also be seen as stuffy, expensive or simply too much come summertime. The simple solution? Some easy, breezy suiting.

What to Look For In Lightweight Suiting:

Come sweaty days, a variety of avenues open for the simple two-piece regarding fabric, cut and even color. Linens and seersuckers, the respective king and queen of breathable cloth, can come out to play, and a relaxed, less-than-snug unstructured shape is all but preferred. Grey and black make their way back into the closet, and neutrals get their chance to shine. And while premium options can run you a few cool racks — Fear of God’s near-perfect summer suiting included — lightweight suits need not be prohibitively expensive. 

How to Style Lightweight Suiting:

With summertime suiting comes a whole new set of rules that are more relaxed and fun than buttoned-up winter guidelines. Camp shirts and, indeed, tank tops are a perfectly acceptable (and totally welcome) base in 2023, and we highly suggest you ditch your Allen Edmonds for slip-ons and loafers (unless your slip-ons and loafers are from Allen Edmonds, which would also be totally fine).

Because we’re pro-warm-weather suit, we’ve rounded up 16 lightweight ensembles for your spring and summer escapades, be it a fancy-schmancy dinner, your cousin’s wedding or just another sweltering day in the office. What’s more, every suit on this list is under $1,000, meaning that instead of watching on in admiration, you can hop on the bandwagon yourself. Below, the best breezy suits to save your spring and summer.

The Best Men’s Suits Under $1,000:

Bonobos Portuguese Stretch Chambray Suit
Bonobos Portuguese Stretch Chambray Suit
Bonobos : $650

Bonobos makes many a fine basic, and their warm-weather stretch suit is no different. The notch lapel jacket is cut slightly casual but certainly wouldn’t look out of place at that upcoming wedding. In fact, it might just steal the show.

J.Crew Crosby Classic-fit Unstructured Seersucker Suit
J.Crew Crosby Classic-fit Unstructured Seersucker Suit
Buy Jacket : $228 Buy Pants : $168

Now, we’re not suggesting that you need a party suit. But if you were to commander one, wouldn’t it be nice if it were also made of a lightweight, quad-toned seersucker?

Todd Snyder Sutton Linen Suit
Todd Snyder Sutton Linen Suit
Todd Snyder : $766

There’s nothing wrong with a classic black suit — that is until you’re boiling in one on a toasty summer day. Luckily, menswear GOAT Todd Snyder subverts the problem with an easy linen edition of their Sutton Suit.

Theory Clinton Good Linen Suit
Theory Clinton Good Linen Suit
Buy Jacket : $445 Buy Pants : $225

What exactly is “good” linen? That would be Theory’s made-in-Italy stretch linen — produced from a tri-blend of organic linen, eco-conscious viscose made from cotton waste by-products, and partially recycled elastane for stretch — and it’s truly delectable.

Oliver Spencer Double-Breasted Suit
Oliver Spencer Double-Breasted Suit
Buy Jacket : $695 Buy Trousers : $295

There’s no other way to put it: Oliver Spencer’s handsome separates have humongous Bond on the Riviera energy. And really, what more could you ask for?

Alex Mill Linen Mercer Suit
Alex Mill Linen Mercer Suit
Buy Jacket : $225 Buy Pants : $165

Alex Mill’s Mercer pairing is less a formal suit and more a lifestyle. A white tee, some penny loafers, and you’re all but guaranteed a hell of a time.

Percival Seersucker Tailored Suit
Percival Seersucker Tailored Suit
Buy Jacket : $330 Buy Pants : $195

You can thank Percival for a ton of the recent celebrity-endorsed grails you’ve surely seen: crochet polos, special-edition footwear and a killer rain jacket. The U.K.-based label just won’t slow down — one peak at its dapper Seersucker Suit and you’ll be as hooked as we are.

COS Unstructured Linen Single-Breasted Suit
COS Unstructured Linen Single-Breasted Suit
Buy Jacket : $250 Buy Pants : $135

C’mon…you know you want an elasticated, unstructured, darb pink COS suit for the hot boy summer ahead.

Polo Ralph Lauren Unstructured Stretch Chino Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren Unstructured Stretch Chino Jacket
Buy Jacket : $248 Buy Pants : $148$105

Unlike the seersucker and linen options on this list, Polo’s Chino Suit is woven from straight cotton, meaning that its cool factor has to come from elsewhere. Not to fear: between the unstructured shoulders and stretch fit, you should have no problem staying cool.

Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Cotton Stretch Suit
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Cotton Stretch Suit
Buy Jacket : $698 Buy Pants : $248

The Regent Fit is Brooks Brother’s standard cut, making it an ideal option for folks who need a dressy summer suit and want to avoid a tight-fitting monstrosity.

A Kind of Guise Shinji Linen-Cotton Suit
A Kind of Guise Shinji Linen-Cotton Suit
Buy Jacket : $595 Buy Trousers : $275

Add a bit of spice to your standard linen-cotton joint and you’ve got the Shinji suit from A Kind of Guise.

SuitSupply Tropical Wool Havana Suit
SuitSupply Tropical Wool Havana Suit
Buy Here : $798

A slightly more formal option, SuitSupply’s tropical wool Havana suit is still incredibly light and breathable thanks to its airy construction.

Banana Republic Raiff Linen Suit
Banana Republic Raiff Linen Suit
Buy Jacket : $450 Buy Pants : $230

Banana Republic’s resurgence has been something to watch, and if the rest of their forthcoming offerings are anything like the just-released Raiff Linen Suit, we’re in for a treat.

Scotch & Soda Lightweight Double-Breasted Suit
Scotch & Soda Lightweight Double-Breasted Suit
Buy Jacket : $448$314 Buy Trousers : $328

Double-breasted is the move, says Scotch & Soda. We’re inclined to agree.

Club Monaco Summer Linen Suit
Club Monaco Summer Linen Suit
Buy Jacket : $398 Buy Pants : $199

Linen is the king of summer fabrics. Khaki, the king of suiting shades. Put those together and, as Club Monaco clearly understands, you’re guaranteed a winning combination.

Seneca Forma Jacket & Vanta Pant
Seneca Forma Jacket & Vanta Pant
Buy Jacket : $428 Buy Pants : $228

Seneca’s Forma and Vanta set are a suit by the loosest of terms, but they make for a killer travel ‘fit.

More Like This

a collage of the best camp shirts for men on a grey background
Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men
a collage of J.Crew deals on an orange background
Deal Alert: J.Crew Is Throwing a Closet Classics Party, And Everyone’s Invited
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Is Full of Fire Athleisure Specials Right Now

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

From Our Partner

Save $50 on Bose’s Noise-Cancelling Headphones and Earbuds
Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill

$370$300

Add a Little Smoke to Your Food With Ninja’s Woodfire Grill
We Use this Ovenware Set All the Time. It’s Now 20% Off

$195$156

We Use this Ovenware Set All the Time. It’s Now 20% Off
a pair of green Noah Twill Shorts on a grey background

$98$59

Noah’s Rare Memorial Day Sale Includes Their Perfected Twill Shorts
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
Everything to Know About Visiting the Adirondacks
The Wrigley Field Beer Bat Is a Terrible Idea
The New Weller Bourbon Line Features an Unusual Grain
Tesla's Most Important New Project Is Not a Vehicle

Keep Reading

a photo of author matt moore eating ribs

5 Grilling Trends to Try This Season
Vehicle-to-vehicle charging, as seen in a Ford F-150 Lightning charging a Smart Fortwo Electric Drive

Testing the F-150 Lightning's Superpower: Charging Other EVs
Toby Huss

Inside the Wild and Wonderful World of Toby Huss
A Shaolin warrior monk clenching his fist towards the camera.

A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
"The Ice Book" by Camper English

This Is the Ultimate Guide to Clear Ice
a collage of easy mens suits on a gradient background

16 Lightweight Suits (All Under $1,000) to Nail Your Warm-Weather Outings
Vitamix blenders that are on sale for Mother's Day 2023

Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale for Up to $100 Off
Wondercade x Game Box Wines Rosé

Neil Patrick Harris: I Made a Wine! Drink It!
AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month

Trending

The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
Everything to Know About Visiting the Adirondacks
The Wrigley Field Beer Bat Is a Terrible Idea
The New Weller Bourbon Line Features an Unusual Grain
Tesla's Most Important New Project Is Not a Vehicle