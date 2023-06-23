Right now, an assortment of best-selling plants and planters are up to 40% off at The Sill during the brand’s Summer Solstice Sale. Shop succulents, beginner- and pet-friendly plants and vegetation of all different shapes and sizes — and have them delivered conveniently to your door for free.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Sill, the female-founded, DTC houseplant brand has been matching prospective plant parents with their perfect green babies since 2012, both in-store and online. We’ve used the online service in the past and can truthfully say the process couldn’t have been easier. Just choose your preferred plant’s size and decide whether you want it housed in one of The Sill’s beautifully designed ceramic planters. It’s safely packaged and ships right to your door. All you really have to do is keep it alive. (If you’re worried about that, The Sill offers a $29 virtual class on how to care for your plant).

So if you’re ready to start your new life as a plant person, or add to the overgrown collection you already have, you can peruse The Sill’s entire summer sale here or shop below for our top on-sale greenery picks.