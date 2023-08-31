InsideHook
Save Up to 60% Off During Burrow's Labor Day Sale

The more you spend, the more you save

The more you spend, the more you save
Burrow
Fall, here we come. And though, officially, we’ve still got another few weeks of summer, there’s no better time to give your home a ‘lil refresh. Which is why you’re going to want to check out the DTC furniture brand Burrow, which is taking up to 60% off its collection of modern furnishings during its gigantic Labor Day Sale.

Whether you’re in the market for modular sofas, sectionals, loveseats, armchairs or ottomans in stain-resistant olefin fabric, handsome leather or sexy velvet, you’re guaranteed to find a durable, easy-to-assemble, comfortable-as-hell piece of seating that includes clever fixings like a built-in USB charger.

Burrow is offering 20% off on all modular seating and 30% off bestselling bed frames. Their functional coffee tables, side tables and benches are also up for grabs along with the brand’s selection of unique rugs.

Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sofa with Ottoman
Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sofa with Ottoman

A handsome seating option made from supple top-grain Italian leather.

Burrow : $3,090$2,479
Burrow Serif Coffee Table
Burrow Serif Coffee Table

How can you go wrong with a simple, sleek, solid wood coffee table?

Burrow : $499$419
Burrow Lodge Chair
Burrow Lodge Chair

Burrow has reimagined this design-forward, mid-century lounge chair with utmost comfort and convenience.

Burrow : $899$699
Burrow Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard
Burrow Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard

Constructed from reliable materials, this bedframe and headboard feature a no-frills design that fits perfectly within any bedroom aesthetic.

Burrow : $1,399$1,099
Burrow Alto Dining Chairs (Set of 2)
Burrow Alto Dining Chairs (Set of 2)

Featuring foam cushioning in mess-friendly upholstery, and finished in a choice of steel or wood legs, Alto makes it a pleasure to enjoy breakfast, dinner, and everything in between.

Burrow : $699$549
Burrow Night Swim Rug
Burrow Night Swim Rug

This discounted, 100% recycled polyester rug will add a touch of sophisticated flare to any space.

Burrow : $499$399

