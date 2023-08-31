Save Up to 60% Off During Burrow’s Labor Day Sale
Fall, here we come. And though, officially, we’ve still got another few weeks of summer, there’s no better time to give your home a ‘lil refresh. Which is why you’re going to want to check out the DTC furniture brand Burrow, which is taking up to 60% off its collection of modern furnishings during its gigantic Labor Day Sale.
Whether you’re in the market for modular sofas, sectionals, loveseats, armchairs or ottomans in stain-resistant olefin fabric, handsome leather or sexy velvet, you’re guaranteed to find a durable, easy-to-assemble, comfortable-as-hell piece of seating that includes clever fixings like a built-in USB charger.
Burrow is offering 20% off on all modular seating and 30% off bestselling bed frames. Their functional coffee tables, side tables and benches are also up for grabs along with the brand’s selection of unique rugs.
Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sofa with Ottoman
A handsome seating option made from supple top-grain Italian leather.
Burrow Serif Coffee Table
How can you go wrong with a simple, sleek, solid wood coffee table?
Burrow Lodge Chair
Burrow has reimagined this design-forward, mid-century lounge chair with utmost comfort and convenience.
Burrow Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard
Constructed from reliable materials, this bedframe and headboard feature a no-frills design that fits perfectly within any bedroom aesthetic.
Burrow Alto Dining Chairs (Set of 2)
Featuring foam cushioning in mess-friendly upholstery, and finished in a choice of steel or wood legs, Alto makes it a pleasure to enjoy breakfast, dinner, and everything in between.
Burrow Night Swim Rug
This discounted, 100% recycled polyester rug will add a touch of sophisticated flare to any space.
