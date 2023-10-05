InsideHook
Home Goods | October 5, 2023

The Best Budget Vacuums Just Got Cheaper

Shop Shark's blowout sale at Walmart

A Shark Robot Vacuum on a purple background
Now under $200.
Walmart/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Presented in partnership with Shark.

If you’re in need of a powerful, highly functional cleaning device that doesn’t come with a $1,000 price tag, look no further than Shark. The household appliance company specializes in innovative upright, cordless, stick, robot vacuums and high-quality steam mops that are shockingly affordable compared to similar cleaning machines on the market — and they just got cheaper.

Right now at Walmart, you can find insane deals on Shark vacuums and mops — like a robot vacuum for $150 and a cordless mop/vacuum for just $50.

And we know what you’re thinking: Cheap prices, cheap products. But as fellow Shark users ourselves, we can attest that the company’s products are highly effective cleaning machines that do a sufficient job of removing grim, dirt, pet hair, dust and more from your home.

You can view the entire page of markdowns here, or see below for our personal favorite deals from the limited-time Shark Days sale.

Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System
Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System
Walmart : $330$272
Shark Stratos™ UltraLight™ Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark Stratos™ UltraLight™ Corded Stick Vacuum
Walmart : $300$199
Shark® ION Robot Vacuum
Shark® ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart : $249$139
Shark Matrix™ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Shark Matrix™ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Walmart : $450$290
Shark Matrix™ Robot Vacuum
Shark Matrix™ Robot Vacuum
Walmart : $300$199
Shark® Vertex™ Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark® Vertex™ Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart : $400$199
Shark® AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
Shark® AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
Walmart : $599$298
Shark® VACMOP™ Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop
Shark® VACMOP™ Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop
Walmart : $100$49
Shark Matrix™ Robot Vacuum
Shark Matrix™ Robot Vacuum
Walmart : $300$199

