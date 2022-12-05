InsideHook
Health & Fitness | December 5, 2022 11:01 am

Grab a Deal on Therabody’s Massage Guns at Woot

A trio of handheld massage devices from Theragun are currently up to 30% off through the end of the week

A person using a Theragun massage device on their bare leg
Theragun massage devices are currently up to 30% off at Woot
Woot
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Maybe now (as in this week) is the time to invest in a Theragun, as Woot is throwing a quick sale on these massage devices at up to 30% off.

If you’re wondering exactly what these things do, let us guide you. As InsideHook’s Tanner Garrity wrote in this review on the Theragun Mini: “Percussive therapy [is] a method that mimics the movements of tapotement, a Swedish massage predicated on high-speed hacks and slaps. The Theragun was invented by former chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland, who had experienced unrelenting pain years after a bad motorcycle accident. He collaborated with the brains at MIT on a gearbox that would provide on-demand massages, and more elegantly (albeit expensively) handle those tight, deep-tissue trigger points in the glutes and back that were formerly the purview of lacrosse and tennis balls.”

And while the Mini is on sale, you can also grab a Thergaun Prime or Pro unit at a nice discount, both of which offer you an even more friendly ergonomic design and additional attachments, arm positions and speeds to work with.

The Theragun sale at Woot lasts until Dec. 9 or until supplies last, with free standard shipping for Prime members.

SHOP THE SALE HERE

