Therabody Just Extended Their Cyber Monday Sale by Another Day
And you can now save $200 on the ever-popular Theragun Pro
Thinking about dipping your toes into the Therabody pool? Good news for you: they’ve extended their Cyber Monday sale and even sweetened the pot on a few of their bestselling percussive therapy devices — the Theragun Pro chief among them.
And trust us — thanks to its rotating arm and ergonomic multi-grip, six easy-to-clean attachments, customizable speed range, 300-minute total battery life, OLED screen with force meter and smart app integration with Bluetooth — the Pro is the undisputed answer to both tension and general post-workout muscle soreness. (It also make for a killer gift.) Get it now and you can save $200.
