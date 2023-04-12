InsideHook
Like New Is the Sustainable, Affordable Way to Shop for Your Favorite lululemon Gear

Reduce, reuse and save some Gs

lululemon
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear for both women and men. Next to sweat-proof tees and free-flowing running shorts, the brand specializes in sharp commuter styles, viral accessories and the best-looking work/travel/everyday pant.

As someone who owns a lot of activewear (much of which is from lululemon) and is consciously trying their best not to overconsume more clothing, the company’s latest sustainable venture is a godsend.

Like New is an all-new service from lululemon where customers can trade in their lululemon clothing for credit and buy used gear for a discounted price on the Like New website.

How does it work?

After bringing your used gear to a participating store, lululemon will give it a zhuzh so someone else can purchase and enjoy a like-new (get it?) bag or article of clothing. Once the company reviews your used gear, you’ll receive an e-gift card you can use in-store or online at lululemon.com. Here’s what each type of item is worth:

  • $5 credit for shirts, shorts and skirts
  • $10 credit for hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters, pants, crops, leggings, dresses
  • $10 credit for large backpacks, duffels and totes (must be larger than 10L)
  • $25 credit for outerwear

However, there are some items you can’t trade in like damaged gear (obviously), along with accessories, footwear, tank tops, intimates, workout accessories (like yoga mats) and small bags (including toiletry kits).

Why you should consider Like New?

The fashion industry’s impact on the planet is noooot super great — with the industry responsible for 8-10% of global emissions according to the BBC. Garments are a massive source of microplastics, and thanks to our ever-accelerating trend cycle, 80% of clothing just ends up in a landfill or an incinerator. Repeatedly buying new clothing and throwing your old garments out has dire environmental consequences.

However, we too have an insatiable thirst for the newest, most stylish gear and apparel — and it can be hard to curb our own consumption habits. Not to mention, certain items do need to be replaced and rebought eventually, like well-worn performance gear and activewear.

It’s why the next time you’re thinking of retiring a much-loved piece from lululemon, consider trading it in instead of tossing it in the can. You’ll earn a little cash and peace of mind knowing it’s been given a new life (one that’s not laying in a landfill heap). Or when you’re in need of a new ABC pant or sweat-wicking tank, consider shopping the Like New site, where you can find deals on a slew of refreshed, previously owned lululemon styles.

Our lululemon Like New Picks

lululemon Pace Breaker Short Resale
lululemon Pace Breaker Short Resale
Buy Here : $68$49
lululemon Fundamental T-Shirt Resale
lululemon Fundamental T-Shirt Resale
Buy Here : $68$45
lululemon ABC Jogger Resale
lululemon ABC Jogger Resale
Buy Here : $128$75
lululemon More Miles City Backpack Resale
lululemon More Miles City Backpack Resale
Buy Here : $168$85
lululemon Men’s Short Sleeve Shirt Resale
lululemon Men’s Short Sleeve Shirt Resale
Buy Here : $29
lululemon Pull-On Classic-Fit Pant Resale
lululemon Pull-On Classic-Fit Pant Resale
Buy Here : $128$65
lululemon Lab Convertible Large Duffle Bag 29L Resale
lululemon Lab Convertible Large Duffle Bag 29L Resale
Buy Here : $198$119
lululemon Men’s Trouser Resale
lululemon Men’s Trouser Resale
Buy Here : $75

Like New Is the Sustainable, Affordable Way to Shop for Your Favorite lululemon Gear

