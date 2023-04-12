Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear for both women and men. Next to sweat-proof tees and free-flowing running shorts, the brand specializes in sharp commuter styles, viral accessories and the best-looking work/travel/everyday pant.

As someone who owns a lot of activewear (much of which is from lululemon) and is consciously trying their best not to overconsume more clothing, the company’s latest sustainable venture is a godsend.

Like New is an all-new service from lululemon where customers can trade in their lululemon clothing for credit and buy used gear for a discounted price on the Like New website.

How does it work?

After bringing your used gear to a participating store, lululemon will give it a zhuzh so someone else can purchase and enjoy a like-new (get it?) bag or article of clothing. Once the company reviews your used gear, you’ll receive an e-gift card you can use in-store or online at lululemon.com. Here’s what each type of item is worth:

$5 credit for shirts, shorts and skirts

$10 credit for hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters, pants, crops, leggings, dresses

$10 credit for large backpacks, duffels and totes (must be larger than 10L)

$25 credit for outerwear

However, there are some items you can’t trade in like damaged gear (obviously), along with accessories, footwear, tank tops, intimates, workout accessories (like yoga mats) and small bags (including toiletry kits).

Why you should consider Like New?

The fashion industry’s impact on the planet is noooot super great — with the industry responsible for 8-10% of global emissions according to the BBC. Garments are a massive source of microplastics, and thanks to our ever-accelerating trend cycle, 80% of clothing just ends up in a landfill or an incinerator. Repeatedly buying new clothing and throwing your old garments out has dire environmental consequences.

However, we too have an insatiable thirst for the newest, most stylish gear and apparel — and it can be hard to curb our own consumption habits. Not to mention, certain items do need to be replaced and rebought eventually, like well-worn performance gear and activewear.

It’s why the next time you’re thinking of retiring a much-loved piece from lululemon, consider trading it in instead of tossing it in the can. You’ll earn a little cash and peace of mind knowing it’s been given a new life (one that’s not laying in a landfill heap). Or when you’re in need of a new ABC pant or sweat-wicking tank, consider shopping the Like New site, where you can find deals on a slew of refreshed, previously owned lululemon styles.

