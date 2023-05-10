InsideHook
Health & Fitness | May 10, 2023

All of Our Favorite Recovery Essentials Are on Sale at Therabody

Take up to $170 off the world-renowned Theragun and more

Therabody's Theragun on a blue background
Our go-to massage gun is now $429.
Therabody/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

After a grueling workout, you’ll find us reaching for one (or more) of our favorite recovery products. Oftentimes, those tools are made by Therabody.

The popular recovery brand formally known as Theragun rebranded in 2020 with the aim of expanding its product line beyond its world-renowned, top-rated percussive therapy device. Now you’ll find a whole slew of tech wellness gadgets, including smart goggles, spa-level facial devices and wearable compression gear.

And now, in honor of Mother’s Day, a selection of top-rated recovery tools and advanced wellness tech is up to $170 off. That includes the brand’s world-renowned massage gun, the Theragun, along with the TheraFace Pro, an 8-in-1 facial device that’ll replace your trips to the facialist, high-end compression boots that provide instant leg and thigh pain relief and more. A breakdown of the Therabody sale, plus some product picks are below but you can shop all of the discounts here.

  • Take $50 Off TheraFace. Valid 5/7-5/20
  • Take $170 Off Theragun G4 PRO. Valid 5/7-5/20
  • Take $70 Off Theragun G4 Elite. Valid 5/7-5/20
  • Take $20 Off Theragun mini 2. Valid 5/7-5/20
  • Take $30-$50 Off PowerDot Products. Valid 5/7-5/20
Therabody TheraFace PRO
Therabody TheraFace PRO
Buy it now : $399$349
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Buy Here : $199$179
Therabody Theragun, Fourth Generation
Therabody Theragun, Fourth Generation
Buy Here : $599$429
Therabody RecoveryAir System
Therabody RecoveryAir System
Buy Here : $699$399
Therabody RecoveryAir PRO Compression Pants
Therabody RecoveryAir PRO Compression Pants
Buy Here : $499$449
Therabody The Ultimate Travel Bundle
Therabody The Ultimate Travel Bundle
Buy Here : $547$527

