The 11 Best Sexual Wellness Deals to Shop This Amazon Prime Day
Featuring discounts from our favorite sexual wellness brands
Amazon is chock-full of sexy gadgets and gizmos perfect for spicing up your sex life and experiencing new sensations, whether you’re alone or with a partner — and a slew of them are on sale for Prime Day. Now, scrolling through the sexual wellness section on Amazon can be…a lot. Just the first two pages are a brazen display of “realistic” dildos, pocket pussies and penis pumps. (Oh my!) We’re not here to yuck anyone’s yum, all we’re saying is upon first glance, you might not see anything that fits your more sophisticated palate. It can also be challenging to decipher what is a premium device and what is going to crap out on your after a couple of uses.
If you take the time to sift through the pages on pages of sexual wellness products you will find high-quality lubricants, vibrators, strokers and more from trusted brands. That however, is time-consumig (and really cuts into your having- more-orgasms time). So we did it for you!
Below, the best sexual wellness deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day, many of which are from modern brands we love and products we use ourselves.
Cake Hello So-Low Lotion
Cake’s best-selling lubricant is formulated with coconut oil, avocado oil and aloe vera to prevent chafing during your solo sessions.
Promescent Flushable Wipes for Adults
A game-changer in post-coital clean-up, Promescent’s Before and After Wipes are pH balanced, alcohol-free, contain soothing aloe vera, are 100% biodegradable and are perfect for traveling. Seriously, give your sex towel a break.
Promescent Desensitizing Delay Spray
Promescent’s best-selling “Delay Spray” will help make intimate moments last longer. The lidocaine-based formula is clinically proven to help penis-owners last longer in bed, thanks to the brand’s patented fast-absorption technology that doesn’t leave you entirely numb (or transfer to your partner).
We-Vibe Couples Vibrator
This vibe is designed to be seamlessly integrated into your sex life, thanks to its slim shape and adjustable fit for easy wear during intercourse. With ten vibration modes, the hands-free vibe provides G-Spot and clitoral stimulation for her, but it’s fun for everyone involved.
Lelo Sona Cruise Suction Vibrator
The clit stimulator utilizes sonic waves to simulate oral sex for people with vulvas, and features the Swedish lifestyle brand’s signature luxury design.
Maude Spot
If you want our full review of Maude’s first-ever internal vibrator, Spot, you can read all about that here. But TLDR; the new device from the DTC sexual wellness brand is impressively sleek, but even more impressively powerful. With five mighty settings, Spot is a no-frills vibe, one that’s intended for internal stimulation of the g-spot and prostate. It’s available in three pleasing neutrals — grey, green and charcoal — and feels quite luxurious in hand, which is due to Maude’s signature soft platinum-grade silicone that’s impeccably smooth (and non-irritating).
Maude Shine Organic Naturally Hydrating Aloe Vera + Water Based Personal Lubricant
Glycerin and paraben-free, the Shine Organic Personal Lubricant from modern sexual wellness Maude employs a gentle, hydrating pH-balanced formula that’s safe to use with devices and condoms. Oh, and it won’t raise any eyebrows when left out on your nightstand.
Dame Products Eva Personal Massager for Women
Now $15 off, this adorable, fully waterproof couple’s vibe tucks under the labia for a comfortable fit during intercourse. The design not only enhances pleasure for your partner, but it makes implementing a vibrator into your sex life a non-distracting, intimate endeavor.
Dame Arousal Serum
The female-founded sexual wellness brand’s Arousal Serum is designed to generate a warm, tingling sensation for those with vulvas to enhance and heighten clitoral stimulation. The 100% natural, water-based formula utilizes intriguing ingredients like ginger, peppermint and cinnamon.
Good Clean Love Almost Naked Personal Lubricant
Now just 7 doll hairs, this top-rated, certified organic lubricant is formulated with soothing aloe vera, ideal for those with sensitive skin.
APP Remote Control G-spot Vibrator
This affordable, multi-use vibrator is designed for long-distance and discreet play with over 10 completely customizable vibration patterns.
