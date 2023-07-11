Amazon is chock-full of sexy gadgets and gizmos perfect for spicing up your sex life and experiencing new sensations, whether you’re alone or with a partner — and a slew of them are on sale for Prime Day. Now, scrolling through the sexual wellness section on Amazon can be…a lot. Just the first two pages are a brazen display of “realistic” dildos, pocket pussies and penis pumps. (Oh my!) We’re not here to yuck anyone’s yum, all we’re saying is upon first glance, you might not see anything that fits your more sophisticated palate. It can also be challenging to decipher what is a premium device and what is going to crap out on your after a couple of uses.

If you take the time to sift through the pages on pages of sexual wellness products you will find high-quality lubricants, vibrators, strokers and more from trusted brands. That however, is time-consumig (and really cuts into your having- more-orgasms time). So we did it for you!

Below, the best sexual wellness deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day, many of which are from modern brands we love and products we use ourselves.

Promescent Flushable Wipes for Adults A game-changer in post-coital clean-up, Promescent’s Before and After Wipes are pH balanced, alcohol-free, contain soothing aloe vera, are 100% biodegradable and are perfect for traveling. Seriously, give your sex towel a break. Buy Here : $22 $16

Promescent Desensitizing Delay Spray Promescent’s best-selling “Delay Spray” will help make intimate moments last longer. The lidocaine-based formula is clinically proven to help penis-owners last longer in bed, thanks to the brand’s patented fast-absorption technology that doesn’t leave you entirely numb (or transfer to your partner). Buy Here : $25 $23

We-Vibe Couples Vibrator This vibe is designed to be seamlessly integrated into your sex life, thanks to its slim shape and adjustable fit for easy wear during intercourse. With ten vibration modes, the hands-free vibe provides G-Spot and clitoral stimulation for her, but it’s fun for everyone involved. Buy Here : $49 $33

Maude Spot If you want our full review of Maude’s first-ever internal vibrator, Spot, you can read all about that here. But TLDR; the new device from the DTC sexual wellness brand is impressively sleek, but even more impressively powerful. With five mighty settings, Spot is a no-frills vibe, one that’s intended for internal stimulation of the g-spot and prostate. It’s available in three pleasing neutrals — grey, green and charcoal — and feels quite luxurious in hand, which is due to Maude’s signature soft platinum-grade silicone that’s impeccably smooth (and non-irritating). Buy Here : $79 $63

Dame Products Eva Personal Massager for Women Now $15 off, this adorable, fully waterproof couple’s vibe tucks under the labia for a comfortable fit during intercourse. The design not only enhances pleasure for your partner, but it makes implementing a vibrator into your sex life a non-distracting, intimate endeavor. Buy Here : $140 $135

Dame Arousal Serum The female-founded sexual wellness brand’s Arousal Serum is designed to generate a warm, tingling sensation for those with vulvas to enhance and heighten clitoral stimulation. The 100% natural, water-based formula utilizes intriguing ingredients like ginger, peppermint and cinnamon. Buy Here : $41 $27