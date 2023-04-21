InsideHook
Gear | April 21, 2023

Save Up to $700 at the Solo Stove Backyard Bundle Sale

Our favorite smokeless firepits are having huge bundle deals

Solo Stove backyard bundle hero
Solo Stove
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

If you were on the fence about picking up a smokeless backyard firepit, now would be a good time to scoop one up. The latest Solo Stove backyard bundle sale offers up to $700 off their core products, including the Yukon, Bonfire and Ranger. The mid-size Bonfire 2.0 which is portable and perfect for camping or trips, while the much larger Yukon 2.0, is meant for bigger spaces and large gatherings. The Ranger is the smallest stove in the line and is meant for more intimate settings.

You can save $415 on the Bonfire 2.0 bundle, $630 on the Yukon bundle and $295 on the Ranger bundle. All of them include a removable base plate, ash pan and a free carrying case. They also throw in a range of accessories like the Ranger stand and lid, which, separately, would cost you an extra $70. The sale only runs through the weekend, so act fast.

Shop sale here
Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove : $1,370$740
Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove : $840$425
Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove : $615$320

