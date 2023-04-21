Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you were on the fence about picking up a smokeless backyard firepit, now would be a good time to scoop one up. The latest Solo Stove backyard bundle sale offers up to $700 off their core products, including the Yukon, Bonfire and Ranger. The mid-size Bonfire 2.0 which is portable and perfect for camping or trips, while the much larger Yukon 2.0, is meant for bigger spaces and large gatherings. The Ranger is the smallest stove in the line and is meant for more intimate settings.

You can save $415 on the Bonfire 2.0 bundle, $630 on the Yukon bundle and $295 on the Ranger bundle. All of them include a removable base plate, ash pan and a free carrying case. They also throw in a range of accessories like the Ranger stand and lid, which, separately, would cost you an extra $70. The sale only runs through the weekend, so act fast.