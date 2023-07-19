Reebok Is Throwing a CrossFit-Approved Nano Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’re already familiar with the Reebok Nano, feel free to skip this intro and scroll right down to the bundle of deals below. For those first-timers, here’s why you’ll soon be purchasing your first official CrossFit shoe: released back in 2011 to widespread acclaim, the Reebok Nano trainer is hands down the end-all, be-all of multi-use training shoes. And now through 7/21, a ton of OG Nano styles are discounted during the Nano Sale.

There are seriously tons of styles up for grabs, from the Nano X1 on down to the rugged X2 TR Adventure. Plus, orders over $75 (see: most Reebok Nano styles) are entitled to free shipping. We’ve done our part and rounded them up for you. Below, the best deals from the Reebok Nano Sale.

The Best Deals From the Reebok Nano Sale:

The predecessor to the Nano X3, the X2 is still a supremely solid trainer thanks to a lockdown Flexweave upper and tractional rubber sole.

The original Nano X model, Reeboks Nano X1 includes the same Floatride Energy Foam cushioning that appears in running silos.

Built for the outdoors, the Nanoflex Adventure TR incorporates rugged features —ripstop upper, anti-debris tongue and rubber lugged sole — which should help you tackle any outdoor workout.

The Reebok Nano X2 TR Adventure blends powerlifting performance with a host of outdoor ready features, which probably explains why they were one or our best reviewed Nanos to date.

The Nanoflex TR 2.0 might not come with any bells or whistles, but the trainer has simple, affordable and effective on lock.