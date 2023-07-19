InsideHook
Gear | July 19, 2023 12:35 pm

Reebok Is Throwing a CrossFit-Approved Nano Sale

Now through 7/21, score the ultimate hybrid workout shoe on sale

a collage of shoes from the Reebok Nano Sale on a gradient background
OG CrossFit styles are on deep discount during the Reebok Nano Sale.
Reebok/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

If you’re already familiar with the Reebok Nano, feel free to skip this intro and scroll right down to the bundle of deals below. For those first-timers, here’s why you’ll soon be purchasing your first official CrossFit shoe: released back in 2011 to widespread acclaim, the Reebok Nano trainer is hands down the end-all, be-all of multi-use training shoes. And now through 7/21, a ton of OG Nano styles are discounted during the Nano Sale.

From Nike to Bonobos to Ray-Ban, Nordstrom has the deals

There are seriously tons of styles up for grabs, from the Nano X1 on down to the rugged X2 TR Adventure. Plus, orders over $75 (see: most Reebok Nano styles) are entitled to free shipping. We’ve done our part and rounded them up for you. Below, the best deals from the Reebok Nano Sale.

The Best Deals From the Reebok Nano Sale:

Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
Reebok : $135$90

The predecessor to the Nano X3, the X2 is still a supremely solid trainer thanks to a lockdown Flexweave upper and tractional rubber sole.

We put the brand's newest trainer to work in the gym, in the park and even in a Barry's Bootcamp.

Reebok Nano X1 Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X1 Training Shoes
Reebok : $135$70

The original Nano X model, Reeboks Nano X1 includes the same Floatride Energy Foam cushioning that appears in running silos.

Reebok Nanoflex Adventure TR Training Shoes
Reebok Nanoflex Adventure TR Training Shoes
Reebok : $90$55

Built for the outdoors, the Nanoflex Adventure TR incorporates rugged features —ripstop upper, anti-debris tongue and rubber lugged sole — which should help you tackle any outdoor workout.

Reebok Nano X2 TR Adventure Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X2 TR Adventure Training Shoes
Reebok : $140$90

The Reebok Nano X2 TR Adventure blends powerlifting performance with a host of outdoor ready features, which probably explains why they were one or our best reviewed Nanos to date.

The brand's flagship cross-training shoe is now fit for the outdoors

Reebok Nanoflex TR 2.0 Training Shoes
Reebok Nanoflex TR 2.0 Training Shoes
Reebok : $90$55

The Nanoflex TR 2.0 might not come with any bells or whistles, but the trainer has simple, affordable and effective on lock.

