InsideHook
Gear | January 28, 2023 6:04 am

Products of the Week: Chili Chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins and California Birks

The 10 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of Product of the Week items on a tan background with the Products of the Week logo on top
Behold: the best products, gear and garb to grace our inboxes this week.
InsideHook
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Momofuku spices things up with chili-tinged chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins releases next-gen  Pi7 S2 earbuds and Birkenstock turns to Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God for a West Coast makeover.

a pair of Fear of God x Birkenstock sandals on hardwood
Fear of God

Fear of God x Birkenstock Los Feliz Sandal

Jerry Lorenzo has long been touted as the soul of Los Angeles fashion (even when that meant butt-wipe tees and ball-crushing tapered skinny jeans), with his label Fear of God the conduit to a laid-back, vibey, West-Coast cosplay uniform for every creative director and Calabasas resident out there. It makes sense, then, that FoG’s most recent collaboration involves crunchy icons Birkenstock, with a reverent Los Feliz Sandal (in early tonal hues, of course), the beautiful suede spawn of a German-American meeting of the minds. They’re perfect for an Americana jaunt, a Brentwood Country Mart trek and of course, a little pitstop at Erowhan for coconut water. Long live LA!

Buy Here: $445
a model in a pair of
Bowers and Wilkins In-Ear Headphones
Bowers and Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins In-Ear Headphone

Ever left a pair of earbuds in a cab or put a couple through the wash by accident and then been really annoyed with yourself for having to go buy more? If you get a really, really nice pair of in-ear headphones, that won’t happen because they’ll either be in your ears or in a very safe spot. High-end British audio brand, Bowers & Wilkins has the perfect fit for those looking to upgrade to a nice pair of buds as they just released the Pi5 S2 ($299) and Pi7 S2 ($399). Available in a variety of colors, the in-ear models are basically high-performance speakers you can wear.

Buy Here: $399
Three bars of Momofuku x Raaka Chocolate Company Chili Chocolate Crunch on an orange-yellow background
Momofuku x Raaka Chocolate Company Chili Chocolate Crunch
Momofuku

Momofuku x Raaka Chocolate Chili Chocolate Crunch Bar

In order to ensure chocolate lovers have a sweet and spicy Valentine’s Day, Momofuku Goods and Raaka Chocolate teamed up on a chocolate collaboration guaranteed to produce sweaty smiles. An unroasted dark chocolate bar infused with chilis and garlic that’s been stuffed with crispy puffed quinoa and topped with pink sea salt and sesame seeds, the Chocolate Chili Chocolate Crunch Bars are available on their own or in packs of three. Though the first batch of the collab sold out due to overwhelming demand, a new drop of Chili Chocolate Crunch bars is on the way. Sign up to get first access to the next launch in early February and don’t forget to wash your hands after eating.

Sign Up Here
a model wearing a silver Reigning Champ x Ciele hat on a white background
Reigning Champ x Ciele
Reigning Champ

Reigning Champ x Ciele

Its performance squared with Reigning Champ x Ciele’s headwear collaboration: featuring two distinct styles (the bucket hat-esqeue BKTHat is our preferred dome piece choice) in shaded black and white colorways, your forehead shouldn’t sweat for a second with these bad boys locked and loaded.

Shop Here
a model holding the in a VSSL x Smith Backcountry Supplies Kit pick-up bed
VSSL x Smith Backcountry Supplies Kit
VSSL

VSSL x Smith Backcountry Supplies Kit

VSSL’s compact, tech-forward design blew backpackers away when it was first released in 2015, and is has been steadily releasing a stream of customized tins for every situation ever since. Their most recent comes in collaboration with outdoor brand Smith: conceived as a water-resistant “backcountry supply kit,” it has virtually everything you might need to survive and thrive in the wilderness: 11 essential tools, from zip ties and sewing kits equipped with heavy-duty needles and thread to four feet of baling wire. Plus, they look damn cool. There’s that, too.

Buy Here: $120
two bottles of Hims Max Volume Shampoo and Conditioner in a wooden bathroom
Hims Max Volume Shampoo and Conditioner
Hims

Hims Max Volume Shampoo & Conditioner

The fully online telehealth platform specializes in personalized, doctor-approved treatment plans for various sexual and non-sexual health issues that plague men. Hims offers a lengthy product library for all things hair — hair loss treatments, biotin gummies, thickening shampoos. The brand recently added to that list with the launch of its Max Volume Shampoo & Conditioner, a citrus-scented duo packed with nourishing, volumizing ingredients like Biotin and Rice Protein that keeps hair strong, full and silky soft. 

BUy Here: $32
a bag of Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. Puppy Bowl Blend on a grey background
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. Puppy Bowl Blend
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. Puppy Bowl Blend

With the best day of the year round the corner (that’d be the Puppy Bowl, obviously), Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. is partnering with Animal Planet for a limited-edition Puppy Bowl 2023 Collection. For $16 you’ll receive the brand’s seasonal Puppy Bowl Blend (available in whole bean or ground), which features tasty notes of caramel, dark chocolate and toasted pecan, along with an adorable Puppy Bowl Game Day Bandana of your choice. 

BUy Here: $16
a bottle of Vermouth Di Amista on a metal tray
Vermouth Di Amista
Amista

Vermouth Di Amista

A vermouth crafted from 100% Nizza DOCG wine…so, essentially, the rare Italian vermouth crafted from red wine. You can definitely drink it neat, and it’s also going to make you rethink cocktails

Learn MOre
a Field Company Cast Iron Griddle on a grey background
Field Company Long Cast Iron Griddle
Field Company

Field Company Long Cast Iron Griddle

We’ve yet to meet a piece of cast iron cookware from Field Company that we don’t like, and the new Long Griddle is sure to be no exception. They introduced a single-burner Round Griddle in 2021, but if you’re looking for a double-burner option that’s made in America and can handle the decadence that comes with American brunch (loads of bacon, bowls of pancake batter), then this is the double-handled slab for you.

BUY HERE: $295
Two Timex x Todd Snyder MK-1 Sky King watches on a grey background
Timex x Todd Snyder MK-1 Sky King
Todd Snyder

Timex x Todd Snyder MK-1 Sky King

The “Sky King”? Why does that name ring a bell? Oh, right. Anyway, the latest Todd Snyder collaboration with Timex is a take on the watchmaker’s MK-1 field watch, with some notable upgrades in functionality and some characteristic flourishes from the menswear designer. This is the first time the two brands have partnered on a chronograph, and the quartz movement here features three subdials (hours, minutes, seconds). Todd paired a blaze orange dial with a bare stainless steel case for one edition, and opted for a black-on-black (with an orange second hand) color scheme for the second. We love the readability of the dial here (with a triangle at 12 o’clock and circles elsewhere) and the daily wearability thanks to the recycled olive canvas strap.

Buy Here: $178

More Like This

a collage of the best Valentine's Day gift for him on a blue patterned background
The 18 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him
Champ, Dame and Maude, some of the sexual wellness brands every man should know
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
a collage of shirt jackets on a multi-colored patterned background
Every Guy Should Own a Trusty Shirt-Jacket. These Are the Best.

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

A pair of suede Polo Ralph Lauren Chukka Boots on a grey background

$138$100

These Winter-Busting Chukka Boots Are Under $100
A grey wool Taylor Stitch jacket on a grey background

$248$130

Taylor Stitch’s Best-Selling Ojai Jacket Is Nearly 50% Off
Our Favorite Pleasure Oil Gets a Rare Discount

$20$18

Our Favorite Pleasure Oil Gets a Rare Discount
A model in a navy Uniqlo Duffle Coat on a grey background

$180$100

Score a Cozy Uniqlo Duffle Coat for Just $100
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
This Is the First Bourbon Aged in Space
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Here's How Adam Vinatieri Is Teaching Gronk to Kick Field Goals
10 US College Towns Worth Visiting Even If You Don’t Have a Kid There

Keep Reading

chef sol han of littlemad next to several korean grocery items

Chef Sol Han Tells You How to Expertly Navigate a Korean Market 
white luxury car Bentley Continental GT

A Real World Test of the Unreal Bentley Continental GT Speed
An arm pulling up a bottle of Skull Piquette from a bucket of ice

You Should Be Drinking These Lo-Fi, High-Value Wines
a collage of Product of the Week items on a tan background with the Products of the Week logo on top

Products of the Week: Chili Chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins and California Birks
a collage of the best Valentine's Day gift for him on a blue patterned background

The 18 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off

Tackle Your 2023 Fitness Goals With the Mirror — Now 50% Off
Bengals running back Samaje Perine carries the ball against the Chiefs.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for the NFL Conference Championships
Medical kit, Leatherman Multitool and a Hydro Flask bottle, on a snowy background

The 10 Pieces of Gear You Need to Keep in Your Car Through Winter
Garden and Beach at Seven Stars Resort and Spa

Beyond the Beaches: A Guide to Turks and Caicos

Trending

Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
This Is the First Bourbon Aged in Space
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Here's How Adam Vinatieri Is Teaching Gronk to Kick Field Goals
10 US College Towns Worth Visiting Even If You Don’t Have a Kid There