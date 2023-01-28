Products of the Week: Chili Chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins and California Birks

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Momofuku spices things up with chili-tinged chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins releases next-gen Pi7 S2 earbuds and Birkenstock turns to Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God for a West Coast makeover.

Fear of God

Jerry Lorenzo has long been touted as the soul of Los Angeles fashion (even when that meant butt-wipe tees and ball-crushing tapered skinny jeans), with his label Fear of God the conduit to a laid-back, vibey, West-Coast cosplay uniform for every creative director and Calabasas resident out there. It makes sense, then, that FoG’s most recent collaboration involves crunchy icons Birkenstock, with a reverent Los Feliz Sandal (in early tonal hues, of course), the beautiful suede spawn of a German-American meeting of the minds. They’re perfect for an Americana jaunt, a Brentwood Country Mart trek and of course, a little pitstop at Erowhan for coconut water. Long live LA!

Bowers and Wilkins In-Ear Headphones Bowers and Wilkins

Ever left a pair of earbuds in a cab or put a couple through the wash by accident and then been really annoyed with yourself for having to go buy more? If you get a really, really nice pair of in-ear headphones, that won’t happen because they’ll either be in your ears or in a very safe spot. High-end British audio brand, Bowers & Wilkins has the perfect fit for those looking to upgrade to a nice pair of buds as they just released the Pi5 S2 ($299) and Pi7 S2 ($399). Available in a variety of colors, the in-ear models are basically high-performance speakers you can wear.

Momofuku x Raaka Chocolate Company Chili Chocolate Crunch Momofuku

In order to ensure chocolate lovers have a sweet and spicy Valentine’s Day, Momofuku Goods and Raaka Chocolate teamed up on a chocolate collaboration guaranteed to produce sweaty smiles. An unroasted dark chocolate bar infused with chilis and garlic that’s been stuffed with crispy puffed quinoa and topped with pink sea salt and sesame seeds, the Chocolate Chili Chocolate Crunch Bars are available on their own or in packs of three. Though the first batch of the collab sold out due to overwhelming demand, a new drop of Chili Chocolate Crunch bars is on the way. Sign up to get first access to the next launch in early February and don’t forget to wash your hands after eating.

Reigning Champ x Ciele Reigning Champ

Its performance squared with Reigning Champ x Ciele’s headwear collaboration: featuring two distinct styles (the bucket hat-esqeue BKTHat is our preferred dome piece choice) in shaded black and white colorways, your forehead shouldn’t sweat for a second with these bad boys locked and loaded.

VSSL x Smith Backcountry Supplies Kit VSSL

VSSL’s compact, tech-forward design blew backpackers away when it was first released in 2015, and is has been steadily releasing a stream of customized tins for every situation ever since. Their most recent comes in collaboration with outdoor brand Smith: conceived as a water-resistant “backcountry supply kit,” it has virtually everything you might need to survive and thrive in the wilderness: 11 essential tools, from zip ties and sewing kits equipped with heavy-duty needles and thread to four feet of baling wire. Plus, they look damn cool. There’s that, too.

Hims Max Volume Shampoo and Conditioner Hims

The fully online telehealth platform specializes in personalized, doctor-approved treatment plans for various sexual and non-sexual health issues that plague men. Hims offers a lengthy product library for all things hair — hair loss treatments, biotin gummies, thickening shampoos. The brand recently added to that list with the launch of its Max Volume Shampoo & Conditioner, a citrus-scented duo packed with nourishing, volumizing ingredients like Biotin and Rice Protein that keeps hair strong, full and silky soft.

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. Puppy Bowl Blend Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

With the best day of the year round the corner (that’d be the Puppy Bowl, obviously), Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. is partnering with Animal Planet for a limited-edition Puppy Bowl 2023 Collection. For $16 you’ll receive the brand’s seasonal Puppy Bowl Blend (available in whole bean or ground), which features tasty notes of caramel, dark chocolate and toasted pecan, along with an adorable Puppy Bowl Game Day Bandana of your choice.

Vermouth Di Amista Amista

A vermouth crafted from 100% Nizza DOCG wine…so, essentially, the rare Italian vermouth crafted from red wine. You can definitely drink it neat, and it’s also going to make you rethink cocktails.

Field Company Long Cast Iron Griddle Field Company

We’ve yet to meet a piece of cast iron cookware from Field Company that we don’t like, and the new Long Griddle is sure to be no exception. They introduced a single-burner Round Griddle in 2021, but if you’re looking for a double-burner option that’s made in America and can handle the decadence that comes with American brunch (loads of bacon, bowls of pancake batter), then this is the double-handled slab for you.

Timex x Todd Snyder MK-1 Sky King Todd Snyder

The “Sky King”? Why does that name ring a bell? Oh, right. Anyway, the latest Todd Snyder collaboration with Timex is a take on the watchmaker’s MK-1 field watch, with some notable upgrades in functionality and some characteristic flourishes from the menswear designer. This is the first time the two brands have partnered on a chronograph, and the quartz movement here features three subdials (hours, minutes, seconds). Todd paired a blaze orange dial with a bare stainless steel case for one edition, and opted for a black-on-black (with an orange second hand) color scheme for the second. We love the readability of the dial here (with a triangle at 12 o’clock and circles elsewhere) and the daily wearability thanks to the recycled olive canvas strap.