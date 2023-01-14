InsideHook
Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland

The 11 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of Stussy x Timberland boots with the products of teh week graphic overlayed
From Stüssy x Timberland to Acer, the best products we discovered this week.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Osmo x Four Roses delivers a vanilla bourbon salt, Acer introduces a bike-desk hybrid and Stüssy x Timberland impresses with the first major streetwear release of 2023.

two models wearing the Stussy x Timberland Waterproof World Hiker
Stüssy x Timberland Waterproof Word Hiker
Timberland

Stüssy x Timberland Waterproof World Hiker

Joining forces for the first hot collab of 2023, Stüssy’s reimagining of Timberland’s classic World Hiker is tangible proof that we’re really, truly living in a post-sneaker society. Gussied up in bespoke color and sheets of Goretex, the silo is a certified heater and is sure to complete any cold-weather fit. Cop now, before it’s too late.

Buy Here: $322
three Harry's Craft Handle in diffrent colors on a slate background
Harry’s Craft Handle
Harry’s

Harry’s Craft Handle

In a world of convenient razors, it can be difficult to consider a traditional razor — that is, of course, until you set your eyes upon Harry’s newest ergonomic model, the Craft Handle. Compatible with the brand’s 2 German-engineered five-blade cartridges, this grippy razor is perfectly weighted and curved for a close shave…way better than that clumsy electric joint you got laying around.

Buy Here: $15
a Viome test box on a black table
Viome Full Body Intelligence Test
Viome

Viome Full Body Intelligence Test

A first-of-its-kind tool that can be used at home to get real-time data about your digestion, immunity, cardiovascular health, mental health and internal aging process, the Full Body Intelligence Test from Viome presents users with an eight-pack of health scores and then offers suggestions about diet choices and vitamins as well as provides an option to order customized supplements. While it still works, use code VIOMENOW at checkout to knock the price down to $299.

Buy Here: $399 $299
a pink APL shoe on a grey background
APL x McLaren HySpeed
APL

APL x McLaren HySpeed

The second drop from luxury supercar maker McLaren and high-performance athletic footwear brand APL, this three-piece collection of all-purpose trainers includes a trio of color options: magenta/pristine, black/white and pristine/tan/midnight. Sleek and dynamic just like the supercars that bear the McLaren moniker, these sneakers come packing a number of high-tech features including a cushioned three-piece microfiber heel and a segmented midsole infused with nitrogen. We’re not sure why — but it sounds fast…

Shop Here: $450
a Boop device connected to an Apple laptop on a desk
Boop
Boop

Boop

How many awkward moments on Zoom — you know what we’re talking about — could have been solved if people know how to turn off their screen or microphone? Boop is a three-button, tactile remote that puts those options right at your fingertips (and also adds screen sharing, another weak spot for the Luddites).

Reserve Here
For My Friends Parma Room Spray on a black background
For My Friends Parma Room Spray
For My Friends Goods

FMF Goods Parma Room Spray

For My Friends Goods is a certified small-batch scent experience: handcrafted in Saint-Henri, Montreal and inspired by real scents the founders just can’t get enough of, the brand produces candles, scents and room sprays for lovely-smelling homes. Parma is our personal favorite — earthy throughout with notes of bergamot and fir needle, it’ll turn your cramped NYC apartment into a forested cabin retreat.

BUy Here: $40
a model in a baby blue Sandro Paris Lunar New Year Rabbit Hoodie
Sandro Paris Lunar New Year Collection
Sandro Paris

Sandro Paris Lunar New Year Collection

Parisian brand Sandro is known for their chic designs, and their Lunar New Year collection caught our eye with its flashy colors and kinda-creepy-kinda-cute bunny graphic (it is the year of the rabbit, after all). The six-piece capsule ranges from $125-$295 and is available for purchase now, just in time for celebrations.

Shop Here
Osmo x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt on a black background
Osmo x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt
OSMO

Osmo x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt

Upgrade your cocktail or add some of this Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt to your desserts. Made in collaboration with Four Roses Bourbon, this is clay-based red sea salt with Four Roses Small Batch.

BUy Here: $19
Askov Finlayson x RUMPL Northern Lights Puffy Blanket on a grey background
Askov Finlayson x Rumpl Northern Lights Puffy Blanket
Askov Finlayson

Askov Finlayson x Rumpl Northern Lights Puffy Blanket

There’s a reason Rumpl’s go-everywhere blankets keep cropping up on InsideHook (in our list of best blankets and favorite travel gear), as the brand basically perfected the formula. That said, it’s admittedly not the most exciting piece of gear. So Askov Finlayson, the company behind the climate-positive winter parka, helped them out a bit. They tapped award-winning photographer Paul Zizka and wrapped a Rumpl blanket in one of his transcendent shots of the Northern Lights. This is something you’ll definitely want on your next aurora-chasing adventure — or just wrap around yourself while sitting around the campfire.

Buy Here: $129
a model on an Acer bike-desk hybird
Acer eKinekt BD 3
Acer

Acer eKinekt BD 3 

Get a workout at your desk (aka do two things you hate at the same time) with this bike desk, which converts energy from a rider’s pedaling power to charge laptops or other devices. The desk features two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port (and a drinks holder).

learn more
a box and handle of GD on a wooden table
GD Cask Strength Batch 11
JOHN PAUL

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This cask strength expression (59.8% ABV) from one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries highlights its sherry wood maturation with a marriage of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

Learn MOre

