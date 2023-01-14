Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Osmo x Four Roses delivers a vanilla bourbon salt, Acer introduces a bike-desk hybrid and Stüssy x Timberland impresses with the first major streetwear release of 2023.

Stüssy x Timberland Waterproof Word Hiker Timberland

Joining forces for the first hot collab of 2023, Stüssy’s reimagining of Timberland’s classic World Hiker is tangible proof that we’re really, truly living in a post-sneaker society. Gussied up in bespoke color and sheets of Goretex, the silo is a certified heater and is sure to complete any cold-weather fit. Cop now, before it’s too late.

Harry’s Craft Handle Harry’s

In a world of convenient razors, it can be difficult to consider a traditional razor — that is, of course, until you set your eyes upon Harry’s newest ergonomic model, the Craft Handle. Compatible with the brand’s 2 German-engineered five-blade cartridges, this grippy razor is perfectly weighted and curved for a close shave…way better than that clumsy electric joint you got laying around.

Viome Full Body Intelligence Test Viome

A first-of-its-kind tool that can be used at home to get real-time data about your digestion, immunity, cardiovascular health, mental health and internal aging process, the Full Body Intelligence Test from Viome presents users with an eight-pack of health scores and then offers suggestions about diet choices and vitamins as well as provides an option to order customized supplements. While it still works, use code VIOMENOW at checkout to knock the price down to $299.

APL x McLaren HySpeed APL

The second drop from luxury supercar maker McLaren and high-performance athletic footwear brand APL, this three-piece collection of all-purpose trainers includes a trio of color options: magenta/pristine, black/white and pristine/tan/midnight. Sleek and dynamic just like the supercars that bear the McLaren moniker, these sneakers come packing a number of high-tech features including a cushioned three-piece microfiber heel and a segmented midsole infused with nitrogen. We’re not sure why — but it sounds fast…

Boop Boop

How many awkward moments on Zoom — you know what we’re talking about — could have been solved if people know how to turn off their screen or microphone? Boop is a three-button, tactile remote that puts those options right at your fingertips (and also adds screen sharing, another weak spot for the Luddites).

For My Friends Parma Room Spray For My Friends Goods

For My Friends Goods is a certified small-batch scent experience: handcrafted in Saint-Henri, Montreal and inspired by real scents the founders just can’t get enough of, the brand produces candles, scents and room sprays for lovely-smelling homes. Parma is our personal favorite — earthy throughout with notes of bergamot and fir needle, it’ll turn your cramped NYC apartment into a forested cabin retreat.

Sandro Paris Lunar New Year Collection Sandro Paris

Parisian brand Sandro is known for their chic designs, and their Lunar New Year collection caught our eye with its flashy colors and kinda-creepy-kinda-cute bunny graphic (it is the year of the rabbit, after all). The six-piece capsule ranges from $125-$295 and is available for purchase now, just in time for celebrations.

Osmo x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt OSMO

Upgrade your cocktail or add some of this Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt to your desserts. Made in collaboration with Four Roses Bourbon, this is clay-based red sea salt with Four Roses Small Batch.

Askov Finlayson x Rumpl Northern Lights Puffy Blanket Askov Finlayson

There’s a reason Rumpl’s go-everywhere blankets keep cropping up on InsideHook (in our list of best blankets and favorite travel gear), as the brand basically perfected the formula. That said, it’s admittedly not the most exciting piece of gear. So Askov Finlayson, the company behind the climate-positive winter parka, helped them out a bit. They tapped award-winning photographer Paul Zizka and wrapped a Rumpl blanket in one of his transcendent shots of the Northern Lights. This is something you’ll definitely want on your next aurora-chasing adventure — or just wrap around yourself while sitting around the campfire.

Acer eKinekt BD 3 Acer

Get a workout at your desk (aka do two things you hate at the same time) with this bike desk, which converts energy from a rider’s pedaling power to charge laptops or other devices. The desk features two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port (and a drinks holder).

GD Cask Strength Batch 11 JOHN PAUL

This cask strength expression (59.8% ABV) from one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries highlights its sherry wood maturation with a marriage of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.