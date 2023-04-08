Products of the Week: Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Herschel releases new hardshell luggage, The Hut drops a bucket hat for pizza lovers, and Adsum x Gramicci promises functional styles for the everyday climber.

Adsum x Gramicci Adsum

This might be the first capsule collection between NYC-based chillers Adsum and Ventura, CA, outdoor label Gramicci, but it feels like the two have been long-time pals. After all, both share a love for the causal, unassuming and totally chill garm, and both dabble in loud prints and hues — hence a grape theme and graphic cargo pants that anchor the collection. There are still a few gems up for grabs: snag them while you can.

Maude Grooming Set Maude

One of our favorite sexual wellness brands recently expanded its product line with an essential grooming duo. Available for purchase as a set or individually, Maude’s Shave and Smooth are both dermatologist-tested nourishing oils formulated to promote soft, less irritated and ingrown-free skin. And of course, they match Maude’s tasteful, low-profile aesthetic.

Hut Hat Chain

Long live the ‘Hut. There’s no better way to rep your allegiances than with a reversible Pizza Hut-inspired bucket hat (complete with ’90s Hut graphics, no less). They’re back-ordered for now but should arrive in time for a Hot Pizza Summer.

Crown Royal Noble Collection: Barley Edition Crown Royal

The seventh and final release in the Canadian whiskey brand’s limited-edition Noble Collection is a blend of whiskies distilled from 100% unmalted and malted barley grains, aged for at least five years. Coming in at 45% ABV, this one supposedly has warm notes of creamy vanilla and fruity green apple (we’ll have a review soon).

G-SHOCK Move GBDH2000 G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK’s answer to the COROS wave, the GBD-H2000 — a spiritual successor to the cult favorite GBA and GBD lines — combines an unbustable frame the watchmakers are so known for with GPS functionality and six sensors for an all-around fitness watch experience.

YETI Cactus Collection Benjamin Ono

Babe wake up! New HydroFlask color just dropped. The new color offering — dubbed Cactus — is a vivid greenish, yellowish shade stained across the brand’s signature, double-walled insulated water bottles as well as kitchenware, coolers and totes.

On Cloudsurfer On

The newest in a growing line of plushy trainers from Swiss running brand On, the Cloudsufer was created with advance programming and algorithmic work for the ideal blend of support, cushioning and recycled finish. It’s a smooth, neutral ride, and one we’re excited to put more miles into — as long as the computers don’t rise up first.

Ardberg BizarreBQ Ardberg

A barbecue-inspired whisky? We like sweet and smoky, so we’re happy to see the existence of this collaboration between Ardbeg Master Distiller Dr Bill Lumsden and grillmaster Christian Stevenson (AKA DJ BBQ). here, the distillery toasts a selection of double charred oak casks, Pedro Ximénez sherry casks and BBQ casks to create a “meaty, peaty treat.”

Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock Microsoft

Plug in one cable to power your device, connect two 4K monitors at up to 60 Hz2, and transfer data and files at up to 40 Gbp with this latest Thunderbolt dock, which was built with more recyclable materials and features extra charging power for phones and accessories.