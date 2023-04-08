InsideHook
Gear | April 8, 2023 7:06 am

Products of the Week: Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products on the week on a tan background
From a climbing collab to a Pizza Hut hat, this is the best gear and garb to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
InsideHook
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Herschel releases new hardshell luggage, The Hut drops a bucket hat for pizza lovers, and Adsum x Gramicci promises functional styles for the everyday climber.

a model in a pruple overshirt holding onto an orange climbing rope
Adsum x Gramicci
Adsum

Adsum + Gramicci

This might be the first capsule collection between NYC-based chillers Adsum and Ventura, CA, outdoor label Gramicci, but it feels like the two have been long-time pals. After all, both share a love for the causal, unassuming and totally chill garm, and both dabble in loud prints and hues — hence a grape theme and graphic cargo pants that anchor the collection. There are still a few gems up for grabs: snag them while you can.

Shop here
a Maude grooming set on a wooden background
Maude Grooming Set
Maude

Maude The Grooming Set

One of our favorite sexual wellness brands recently expanded its product line with an essential grooming duo. Available for purchase as a set or individually, Maude’s Shave and Smooth are both dermatologist-tested nourishing oils formulated to promote soft, less irritated and ingrown-free skin. And of course, they match Maude’s tasteful, low-profile aesthetic. 

Buy here: $62 $56
Two models in Pizza Hut bucket hats eating pizza under a branded lamp
Hut Hat
Chain

Hut Bucket Hat

Long live the ‘Hut. There’s no better way to rep your allegiances than with a reversible Pizza Hut-inspired bucket hat (complete with ’90s Hut graphics, no less). They’re back-ordered for now but should arrive in time for a Hot Pizza Summer.

Backorder here: $35
a bottle and case of Crown Royal on a grey background
Crown Royal Noble Collection: Barley Edition
Crown Royal

Crown Royal Noble Collection: Barley Edition

The seventh and final release in the Canadian whiskey brand’s limited-edition Noble Collection is a blend of whiskies distilled from 100% unmalted and malted barley grains, aged for at least five years. Coming in at 45% ABV, this one supposedly has warm notes of creamy vanilla and fruity green apple (we’ll have a review soon).

Learn More
a model wearing a G-Shock sports watch running
G-SHOCK Move GBDH2000
G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK Move GBD-H2000

G-SHOCK’s answer to the COROS wave, the GBD-H2000 — a spiritual successor to the cult favorite GBA and GBD lines — combines an unbustable frame the watchmakers are so known for with  GPS functionality and six sensors for an all-around fitness watch experience.

Buy here: $399
a collage of YETI thing on a cactus
YETI Cactus Collection
Benjamin Ono

Yeti Cactus Collection

Babe wake up! New HydroFlask color just dropped. The new color offering — dubbed Cactus — is a vivid greenish, yellowish shade stained across the brand’s signature, double-walled insulated water bottles as well as kitchenware, coolers and totes. 

Shop here
a pair of black On running sneakers on a black background
On Cloudsurfer
On

On Cloudsurfer Running Shoe

The newest in a growing line of plushy trainers from Swiss running brand On, the Cloudsufer was created with advance programming and algorithmic work for the ideal blend of support, cushioning and recycled finish. It’s a smooth, neutral ride, and one we’re excited to put more miles into — as long as the computers don’t rise up first.

Buy here: $160
a bottle of Ardberg BizarreBQ on a grey background
Ardberg BizarreBQ
Ardberg

Ardbeg BizarreBQ

A barbecue-inspired whisky? We like sweet and smoky, so we’re happy to see the existence of this collaboration between Ardbeg Master Distiller Dr Bill Lumsden and grillmaster Christian Stevenson (AKA DJ BBQ). here, the distillery toasts a selection of double charred oak casks, Pedro Ximénez sherry casks and BBQ casks to create a “meaty, peaty treat.”

LEARN MORE
aMicrosoft Power Dock on a grey background
Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Plug in one cable to power your device, connect two 4K monitors at up to 60 Hz2, and transfer data and files at up to 40 Gbp with this latest Thunderbolt dock, which was built with more recyclable materials and features extra charging power for phones and accessories.

Buy here: $300

More Like This

A box kit from Nebula Genomics
Review: Nebula Genomics Offers Health Analysis Via Genetic Testing
A Slew of Warm-Weather Styles Just Went on Sale at J.Crew
A Slew of Warm-Weather Styles Just Went on Sale at J.Crew
a collage of men's basics on a pink background
The InsideHook Guide to Better Basics

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

a yellow and black On Cloudventure running shoe on a grey background

$150$90

On’s Excellent Cloudventure is 40% Off
Uncaged Ergonomics Rise Up Glass Electric Standing Desk

$400$250

This Sleek Standing Desk Is Currently 38% Off
a brown lugged Cole Haan American Classics Penny Loafer on a grey background

$160$110

Save $50 on Cole Haan’s American Classic Loafers
Marshall Emberton speakers on a ledge. The speakers are now on sale at Amazon.

From Our Partner

Marshall’s Portable Speakers Are Up to 32% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

Lead SurfX coach, J.D.

Follow Your Own “Endless Summer” With This Surfing Program in Costa Rica
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in "Air"

Is “Air” a Worthy Ben and Matt Reunion?
The Harvey Weinstein verdict, as drawn by Jane Rosenberg

America's Best Court Artist Prepared Her Whole Life for Trump
Christine Wiseman and her elevated takes on both a Pornstar Martini and a hotel bar in the new Moxy Williamsburg

How Christine Wiseman Is Transforming the Hotel Bar
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

At Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Old Town Gets a New Twist
a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab
A box kit from Nebula Genomics

Review: Nebula Genomics Offers Health Analysis Via Genetic Testing
Four trail running shoes on a grass background

The Best Trail Shoes for Off-Road Running
Virginia's Creeper Trail has some hidden food gems, if you're willing to make some pit stops.

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise

Trending

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History