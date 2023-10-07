Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Irish American whiskey from the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” gang, Dagne Dover’s debut travel capsule and an already sold-out F&T Waxed Trucker Jacket.

Brooks Ghost Max Your favorite running brand just got a little more plush. That’s right — Brooks, the Seattle-headquartered running company that low-key makes some of the best gear around is hopping on the maximalist bandwagon with a brand new edition of their culty Ghost trainers that have been cushioned out the wazoo. Dubbed the Ghost Max, the carbon-neutral runner sits atop a stack of DNA LOFT v2 cushioning that should make your easy runs feel more or less like a moon walk. Buy Here : $150

Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Ripstop Trucker Jacket We’ve obviously endorsed Flint & Tinder’s made-in-the-USA Waxed Trucker Jacket (of “The Last of Us” fame) as our rugged jacket of choice. So imagine our excitement when Huckberry’s in-house label recently announced an exclusive, special-edition run of the jacket in a 10 oz. grid waxed ripstop cotton and lined with southwestern jacquard lining…and our subsequent disappointment when all 300 units sold out immediately. And you thought F&T couldn’t get any more rugged. Learn More

Aura Bora x Graza Olive Oil Martini Olive oil martinis are a thing. Non-alcoholic cocktails are on the rise. So it was inevitable that the two ideas would come together in this lightly sparkling non-alcoholic cocktail made with a blend of Aura Bora’s sparkling water and Graza’s Extra-Virgin Picual Olive Oil. The result is full of yuzu fruit with herbal undertones. Aura Bora : $48

Dagne Dover Travel Drop 1.0: Carry-On Edit The female-founded baggage and accessory brand is venturing into the travel space with the all-new Travel Drop 1.0: Carry-On Edit — a 7-piece collection crafted from high-performance, eco-friendly materials that features a stylish, gender-neutral design. Dagne Dover’s debut travel capsule includes both commuter-friendly bags and vacation-ready luggage, like slim laptop bags, Dopp kits, duffel bags and more. Buy Here

Reigning Champ x Nonnative Collaboration Reigning Champ recently connected with the Japanese brand Nonnative to construct a classic Coach jacket and Easy pants. The iconic sportswear silhouettes have been combined with wind- and water-repellent Gore-Tex fabric for a more modern update. Both garments have a lightweight jersey interior lining, which adds some much-needed comfort and warmth during the colder months of the year. Reigning Champ is known for its high-quality sportswear, so this collaboration adds some technical flair to the traditional offerings. Buy it now

Four Walls Irish American Whiskey The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” gang debuted their Irish whiskey Four Walls last year in two limited-edition releases. This time, they’re releasing something a little more accessible and affordable ($35) but that continues the idea of marrying American and Irish whiskeys (much akin to Keeper’s Heart). Here, they’re blending barrels of grain and malt Irish whiskeys from Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk Co. Louth with American Rye from Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery. Buy it now : $35

Hoka Apparel Capsule After dropping a summer capsule when temperatures were peaking, HOKA is rolling out a second performance-driven apparel collection designed with the autumn and winter months in mind. Featuring items that are meant to look good as well as provide safety in low-light conditions and comfort when the elements are at play, the new apparel drop includes pieces like a down jacket, mid-layer fleece, running tights and an all-day hoodie. Hoka

Omsom Rowdy Chef Apron Set Available in bold shades including mandarin, ginger and banana flower, this collaboration from Tilit and Omsom is the first-ever apron specifically designed to hold cooking chopsticks. Featuring neon no-tangle waist ties and a neon pink vinyl sleeve specially designed for chopsticks, the apron includes a pair of red cooking chopsticks. The apron is also available in a bundle that also includes Omsom’s Southeast Asian Sauce Sampler, East Asian Sauce Sampler, Coconut Lemongrass Curry Saucy Noodles, Chili Sesame Saucy Noodles, Garlic Black Pepper Saucy Noodles, and Soy Garlic Saucy Noodles. Omsom : $150 $120