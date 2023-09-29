From Coffee Machines to Cross Trainers: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Fall blues hitting hard? Time for some Grade-A retail therapy.
Busy people like yourself might not have all day to online shop…which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From powerful portables to ‘fit-god favorites, these are the best deals we’ve found on the internet this week for you to add to your cart. Today: Shackets galore from Outerknown and Madewell, Bowers & Wilkens headphones practically made for WFH, a deeply discounted Breville espresso machine and more
Darn Tough Poppies Crew Lightweight Socks
We love Darn Tough socks. The fabric is soft, the fit is perfect, and best of all, each pair comes with Darn Tough’s unmatched guarantee. The breathable blend of nylon and merino wool wicks moisture and regulates temperature.
Marlow The Pillow
Brooklinen’s sub-brand Marlow is hosting a sale on its cooling memory foam pillow which features a unique two-zipper design that allows you to easily adjust to your preferred level of firmness. Unzipped it’s a little more plush, zipped it’s a little firmer — the best of both worlds! Grab a pair and save 20%.
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Sometimes, despite all our good efforts to bring you fresh and revolutionary content daily, we feel like something of a broken record. After all, we can’t count the number of times we’ve harked at you to grab Outerknown’s bestselling Blanket Shirt, the coziest thing you’ll ever wear. So just do it already, okay?
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
We raved about the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 last year, noting that the headset offers excellent noise cancellation and ideal comfort for long streaming sessions. The only downside was the cost, which is no longer a problem, as these headphones are now $150 off.
L.L. Bean Bean Boot
There are certain shoes that really fit the “essential” bill — we’re talking Converse, Blundstones, maybe a pair of Allen Edmonds. Bean Boots are up there on that list, and if you don’t have a pair of fall, nows is the time to shop — the style is currently up to 20% off at L.L. Bean’s webstore.
Breville Barista Express
For the adventurous person looking to step into the world of at-home espresso, Breville’s Barista Express is the perfect place to start. Equipped with a 16-setting conical burr grinder that is built right into the machine, it’s a great option to avoid having to invest in a separate grinder.
Forty Five Supima Crew T-Shirt
You probably know that a white tee is the best thing a guy can own, and we’re here to put you onto a new one. Forty Five’s Supima tee blows the competition out of the water — and it’s currently 27% off at Huckberry.
BioLite’s FirePit+
For the next three days at Woot you can grab a fall essential: A smokeless fire pit from BioLite that doubles as a hibachi-style grill. Right now the FirePit+ is 47% off.
Marsail L Shaped Electric Standing Desk
Marsail’s L-shaped standing desk allows you to adjust your workstation height from 27.9″ to 46.8″. Currently, the desk in “Obsidian” is 27% off (and randomly an extra $3 off if you clip the on-page coupon); other styles offer different discounts.
Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch
The Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch promises to be 99% as accurate as top handheld GPS locators. Plus, it features Alexa voice controls and a biometric sensor that offers 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels. Available in four colors, the GTS 4 is currently 20% off.
Hoka Mafate Speed 2 Trail Shoe
We know you already bust out the Hoka’s for a cushy run, but consider the brand’s trail options, as well. The likes of the Mafate Speed 2 — this particular model is currently 40% off at luxury retail Mytheresa — eat up steep climbs and rough terrain with a tough traction plate and that signature Hoka cushioning.
Madewell Waxed Quilted Barn Jacket
We’re big fans of outerwear, the barn jacket in particular — but even we haven’t seen one like this before. Made by our good friends over at Madewell, the quilted and waxed behemoth is the best way to survive crappy weather and still look like the cool, mysterious dude you are.
Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine
Now $202 on Amazon, Smeg’s statement-making drip machine will add a healthy dose of style to your kitchenscape, and brew you up to 10 delicious cups of coffee.
Taylor Stitch The Slim Selvedge Jean
You forgot why selvedge denim totally rules? Again? Here, we’ll explain it to you like you’re four. Selvedge equal guud. Catch up, buddy. To repent for your selvedge sins, you must now buy some serious denim from Taylor Stitch — don’t worry, it’s currently $50 off.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Now 35% off at Amazon, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum is a powerful cleaning machine with a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on any surface.
3Sixteen x Padmore & Barnes P404 Boot
We could’ve left you in the dark about cult label 3Sixteen’s Wallabee-esque hybrid boot collab with the OG Padmore & Barnes, or the classic P404 boot, available in a black and sand Italian shaggy suede upper, is somehow on sale at Huckberry. But what kind of guys would that make us?
Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer
No more cords: Chefman’s cordless mixer offers 25 minutes of blending and seven mixing speeds (and a splatter-free experience). Right now the Chefman mixer is 38% off at Amazon.
Foria Awaken + Lube Bundle
No one does sexual wellness quite like Foria. The CBD sexual wellness brand offers 100% plant-based and organic hemp products for intimacy and everyday well-being. And now when you purchase the Awaken + Lube Bundle — a set featuring Foria’s top-rated arousal oil and our favorite, non-sticky lubricant — you save $14.
Alex Mill Buckle Back Jean Jacket
Now a whopping $100 off, the Buckle Back Jean Jacket is Alex Mill’s take on the style. What does it entail? 100% cotton Japanese indigo denim with a fetching vintage wash as well as retro-inspired metal shank buttons and interior pockets to keep your wallet and keys secure.
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
A four-pack of Apple’s Bluetooth trackers is now on sale ($10 off) at Amazon. The AirTags help you find stuff nearby or further away with the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network.
