From Coffee Machines to Cross Trainers: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Fall blues hitting hard? Time for some Grade-A retail therapy.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Busy people like yourself might not have all day to online shop…which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From powerful portables to ‘fit-god favorites, these are the best deals we’ve found on the internet this week for you to add to your cart. Today: Shackets galore from Outerknown and Madewell, Bowers & Wilkens headphones practically made for WFH, a deeply discounted Breville espresso machine and more

Darn Tough Poppies Crew Lightweight Socks
Darn Tough Poppies Crew Lightweight Socks

We love Darn Tough socks. The fabric is soft, the fit is perfect, and best of all, each pair comes with Darn Tough’s unmatched guarantee. The breathable blend of nylon and merino wool wicks moisture and regulates temperature.

Buy it now : $23$18
Marlow The Pillow
Marlow The Pillow

Brooklinen’s sub-brand Marlow is hosting a sale on its cooling memory foam pillow which features a unique two-zipper design that allows you to easily adjust to your preferred level of firmness. Unzipped it’s a little more plush, zipped it’s a little firmer — the best of both worlds! Grab a pair and save 20%.

Buy Here : $144$58
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt

Sometimes, despite all our good efforts to bring you fresh and revolutionary content daily, we feel like something of a broken record. After all, we can’t count the number of times we’ve harked at you to grab Outerknown’s bestselling Blanket Shirt, the coziest thing you’ll ever wear. So just do it already, okay?

Buy Here : $168$118
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2

We raved about the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 last year, noting that the headset offers excellent noise cancellation and ideal comfort for long streaming sessions. The only downside was the cost, which is no longer a problem, as these headphones are now $150 off.

Buy Here : $399$249
L.L. Bean Bean Boot
L.L. Bean Bean Boot

There are certain shoes that really fit the “essential” bill — we’re talking Converse, Blundstones, maybe a pair of Allen Edmonds. Bean Boots are up there on that list, and if you don’t have a pair of fall, nows is the time to shop — the style is currently up to 20% off at L.L. Bean’s webstore.

Buy Here : $149$119
Breville Barista Express
Breville Barista Express

For the adventurous person looking to step into the world of at-home espresso, Breville’s Barista Express is the perfect place to start. Equipped with a 16-setting conical burr grinder that is built right into the machine, it’s a great option to avoid having to invest in a separate grinder.

Amazon : $750$700 Best Buy : $750$700
Forty Five Supima Crew T-Shirt
Forty Five Supima Crew T-Shirt

You probably know that a white tee is the best thing a guy can own, and we’re here to put you onto a new one. Forty Five’s Supima tee blows the competition out of the water — and it’s currently 27% off at Huckberry.

Buy Here : $42$31
BioLite's FirePit+
BioLite’s FirePit+

For the next three days at Woot you can grab a fall essential: A smokeless fire pit from BioLite that doubles as a hibachi-style grill. Right now the FirePit+ is 47% off.

Buy Here : $300$160
Marsail L Shaped Electric Standing Desk
Marsail L Shaped Electric Standing Desk

Marsail’s L-shaped standing desk allows you to adjust your workstation height from 27.9″ to 46.8″. Currently, the desk in “Obsidian” is 27% off (and randomly an extra $3 off if you clip the on-page coupon); other styles offer different discounts.

Buy Here : $260$189
Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch
Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch

The Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch promises to be 99% as accurate as top handheld GPS locators. Plus, it features Alexa voice controls and a biometric sensor that offers 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels. Available in four colors, the GTS 4 is currently 20% off.

Buy Here : $200$160
Hoka Mafate Speed 2 Trail Shoe
Hoka Mafate Speed 2 Trail Shoe

We know you already bust out the Hoka’s for a cushy run, but consider the brand’s trail options, as well. The likes of the Mafate Speed 2 — this particular model is currently 40% off at luxury retail Mytheresa — eat up steep climbs and rough terrain with a tough traction plate and that signature Hoka cushioning.

Buy Here : $176$105
Madewell Waxed Quilted Barn Jacket
Madewell Waxed Quilted Barn Jacket

We’re big fans of outerwear, the barn jacket in particular — but even we haven’t seen one like this before. Made by our good friends over at Madewell, the quilted and waxed behemoth is the best way to survive crappy weather and still look like the cool, mysterious dude you are.

Buy Here : $198$99
Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine
Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine

Now $202 on Amazon, Smeg’s statement-making drip machine will add a healthy dose of style to your kitchenscape, and brew you up to 10 delicious cups of coffee.

Buy Here : $230$202
Taylor Stitch The Slim Selvedge Jean
Taylor Stitch The Slim Selvedge Jean

You forgot why selvedge denim totally rules? Again? Here, we’ll explain it to you like you’re four. Selvedge equal guud. Catch up, buddy. To repent for your selvedge sins, you must now buy some serious denim from Taylor Stitch — don’t worry, it’s currently $50 off.

Buy Here : $168$118
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Now 35% off at Amazon, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum is a powerful cleaning machine with a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on any surface.

Buy Here : $230$150
3Sixteen x Padmore & Barnes P404 Boot
3Sixteen x Padmore & Barnes P404 Boot

We could’ve left you in the dark about cult label 3Sixteen’s Wallabee-esque hybrid boot collab with the OG Padmore & Barnes, or the classic P404 boot, available in a black and sand Italian shaggy suede upper, is somehow on sale at Huckberry. But what kind of guys would that make us?

Buy Here : $245$159
Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer
Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer

No more cords: Chefman’s cordless mixer offers 25 minutes of blending and seven mixing speeds (and a splatter-free experience). Right now the Chefman mixer is 38% off at Amazon.

Buy Here : $80$50
Foria Awaken + Lube Bundle
Foria Awaken + Lube Bundle

No one does sexual wellness quite like Foria. The CBD sexual wellness brand offers 100% plant-based and organic hemp products for intimacy and everyday well-being. And now when you purchase the Awaken + Lube Bundle — a set featuring Foria’s top-rated arousal oil and our favorite, non-sticky lubricant — you save $14.

Buy Here : $92$78
Alex Mill Buckle Back Jean Jacket
Alex Mill Buckle Back Jean Jacket

Now a whopping $100 off, the Buckle Back Jean Jacket is Alex Mill’s take on the style. What does it entail? 100% cotton Japanese indigo denim with a fetching vintage wash as well as retro-inspired metal shank buttons and interior pockets to keep your wallet and keys secure.

Buy Here : $220$110
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack

A four-pack of Apple’s Bluetooth trackers is now on sale ($10 off) at Amazon. The AirTags help you find stuff nearby or further away with the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network.

Buy Here : $99$89

