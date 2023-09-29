Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Busy people like yourself might not have all day to online shop…which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From powerful portables to ‘fit-god favorites, these are the best deals we’ve found on the internet this week for you to add to your cart. Today: Shackets galore from Outerknown and Madewell, Bowers & Wilkens headphones practically made for WFH, a deeply discounted Breville espresso machine and more

Outerknown Blanket Shirt Sometimes, despite all our good efforts to bring you fresh and revolutionary content daily, we feel like something of a broken record. After all, we can’t count the number of times we’ve harked at you to grab Outerknown’s bestselling Blanket Shirt, the coziest thing you’ll ever wear. So just do it already, okay? Buy Here : $168 $118

Breville Barista Express For the adventurous person looking to step into the world of at-home espresso, Breville’s Barista Express is the perfect place to start. Equipped with a 16-setting conical burr grinder that is built right into the machine, it’s a great option to avoid having to invest in a separate grinder. Amazon : $750 $700 Best Buy : $750 $700

Marsail L Shaped Electric Standing Desk Marsail’s L-shaped standing desk allows you to adjust your workstation height from 27.9″ to 46.8″. Currently, the desk in “Obsidian” is 27% off (and randomly an extra $3 off if you clip the on-page coupon); other styles offer different discounts. Buy Here : $260 $189

Madewell Waxed Quilted Barn Jacket We’re big fans of outerwear, the barn jacket in particular — but even we haven’t seen one like this before. Made by our good friends over at Madewell, the quilted and waxed behemoth is the best way to survive crappy weather and still look like the cool, mysterious dude you are. Buy Here : $198 $99

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Now 35% off at Amazon, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum is a powerful cleaning machine with a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on any surface. Buy Here : $230 $150

Foria Awaken + Lube Bundle No one does sexual wellness quite like Foria. The CBD sexual wellness brand offers 100% plant-based and organic hemp products for intimacy and everyday well-being. And now when you purchase the Awaken + Lube Bundle — a set featuring Foria’s top-rated arousal oil and our favorite, non-sticky lubricant — you save $14. Buy Here : $92 $78