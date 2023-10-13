From New Balance to Seiko: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Amazon Prime Day deals are still up for grabs
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Busy people like yourself might not have all day to online shop…which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From powerful portables to ‘fit-god favorites, these are the best deals we’ve found on the internet this week for you to add to your cart.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
Vital Proteins’ collagen powder is a best-selling supplement formulated to improve skin elasticity, as well as overall hair, skin and bone health. Pick up a canister of the brand’s unflavored variety and save $16.
SEIKO Men's 5 Sports SRPJ45, Turquoise
There are a ton of watch deals currently ticking around Amazon during the retail giant’s second Prime Day, but this discounted, turquoise-faced 5 Sports, a tribute to the iconic “Time Sonar” of the 1970s, is by far the wackiest, and by extension, the one that’s going to stand out most on your wrist.
Moon Juice Magnesi-Om
We use Moon Juice’s magnesium powder to help get our body into a relaxed state before bed. Just mix a teaspoon of the powder into water or your preferred beverage and let the mineral work its magic.
Anker Magnetic Portable Charger 5K
Anyone with a recent iPhone should probably get an additional charger — and Anker makes a good one that’s also very slim and available in five different styles. This portable magnetic power pack is 50% off today.
New Balance Men's Made in Us 990 V5 Sneaker
Made in the USA, New Balance’s 990v5 is the epitome of a quality sneaker, and an admittedly expensive one given its premium suede materials. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is one of the few times a year the style goes on sale. Cop up while you still have the chance.
JoyJolt Claire 14oz Red Wine Glass Set
Sometimes, despite all our good efforts to bring you fresh and revolutionary content daily, we feel like something of a broken record. After all, we can’t count the number of times we’ve harked at you to grab Outerknown’s bestselling Blanket Shirt, the coziest thing you’ll ever wear. So just do it already, okay?
Courant Mag:1
Luxury tech brand Courant offers high-tech wireless charging devices that smoothly mesh with your home’s decor. Currently, the brand’s fast, sleek and incredibly convenient Mag:1 is 20% off.
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Winter is coming. As are myriad airborne diseases, including COVID-19. Stay safe and get test results in just 15 minutes with the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. This pack includes two easy-to-use at-home tests and is currently 34% off at Amazon.
Timex Full-Size Ironman Classic 100 Watch
Long before Garmin could pinpoint your lat-long to the millimeter, Timex was the champion of fitness wearables, buoyed by their unbreakable Ironman watch. Sporting 100-lap memory and interval training timer, it was (and is) the perfect option for any analog fitness junky, and currently still on sale at Amazon.
The North Face Men's Thermoball Traction Bootie
Unlike your shearling mocs that’ll fall apart at the very thought of getting wet, The North Face’s ThermoBall Booties are built to withstand a little rain and snow, all while keeping the dogs toasty af. Not bad for a pair of 100% recycled, under $50 slippers, huh?
Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
Active noise cancellation, HearThrough mode, voice pick-up technology and an excellent battery life make this a no-brainer for daily commuters. The Jabra earbuds also have high-quality audio and you can get them now for 40% off.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1
Bang & Olufsen is known for their high quality home speakers and sleek design. That same quality and design identity can be found in the Beosound A1. It has an 18 hour battery life, touch controls and waterproofing. You can pick one up and get 29% off right now at Amazon.
KitchenAid KFC3516CU 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
Take 27% off this compact KitchenAid food chopper, an essential kitchen appliance with a 3.5-bowl capacity — perfect for finely chopping ingredients in a minimalist kitchen.
Men's Los Gatos Fleece Crew
Hoodies? Sweaters? Give me a break — man up and wear a teddy bear-style fleece already. If you don’t already own a pilose pullover, Patagonia’s Los Gatos version is currently on sale, and hard to beat at just $49 for a Fair Trade Certified high pile fleece.
Giant-fit Oxford Shirt
Everything at J.Crew is big right now. The discounts, the hype, and, of course, the actual fits. Case and point: the retailer’s new Giant-Fit Oxford shirts have already hit super sale, with a mega discount to match.
Easymoc x Brad Leone
Madewel’s Rush Hour Tote is a nonchalant black bag made from durable ripstop fabric that can haul your tablet, computer and other daily essentials. It’s now on sale for $56 when you use EXTRA20 at checkout.
Graza "Sizzle"
Perfect for anything you would put in or on top of the oven, Graza’s “Sizzle” EVOO is straight-up the best cooking oil we’ve tried. (We also love its easy-pour spout design — no greasy fingers!) Use code FRIENDSGIVING2 to take 21% off during Graza’s only sale of the year.
Caraway Cookware Set
This starter set includes all the cooking essentials: a 10.5″ fry pan, 3qt sauce pot, 4.5″ saute pan and a 6.5 qt Dutch oven — all made with Caraway’s good-looking, non-toxic coating.
Kiehl's
Your skin needs a lot of help this fall/winter — so your best bet in surviving and thriving during the cold is with a little help from Kiehl’s. Right now the skincare brand is taking 25% off nearly everything, from face moisturizers to hand salves to body lotion.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you