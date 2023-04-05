InsideHook
Shop Winter Gear Galore at Backcountry’s End-of-Season Sale

Save up to 60% off winter gear and spring gems

a collage of items from the Backcountry End-of-Season Sale
The Backcountry End-of-Season sale has huge discounts on winter gear...and some hidden spring gems, too.
Backcountry.Getty Images
Winter is already over, but Backcountry’s End-of-Season Sale has just begun. The outdoor retailer is offering literally thousands of deals — skyrocketing up to 60% off — on winter sports gear, heavy jackets and general outdoor equipment, making it the perfect time to stock and save for next ski season…and snag some hidden spring gems, too.

Because the Backcountry End-of-Season Sale is so massive, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to traverse the deal landscape and isolate the best of the best. Burton snowboards, Patagonia fleeces, Danner boots and more are all at your fingertips, and listed neatly to make next year’s Tahoe stint or Catskills staycation one to remember. Or, brave the wilderness and peruse the sale for yourself. Below, the best deals from Backcountry’s End-of-Season Sale.

Backcountry Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket
Backcountry Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket
Backcountry : $399$300
Burton Good Company Snowboard
Burton Good Company Snowboard
Backcountry : $440$330
Eastland Loomis Boot
Eastland Loomis Boot
Backcountry : $135$61
Stoic Daily Flannel
Stoic Daily Flannel
Backcountry : $69$21
Sweet Protection Clockwork RIG Reflect Goggles
Sweet Protection Clockwork RIG Reflect Goggles
Backcountry : $190$123
Diemme Roccia Vert Boot
Diemme Roccia Vert Boot
Backcountry : $479$192
Barbour Tartan Wax Dog Coat
Barbour Tartan Wax Dog Coat
Backcountry : $80$52
Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece
Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece
Backcountry : $149$96

