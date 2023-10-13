The Weekend DC Beer Nerds Wait for All Year Has Arrived

The biggest and best D.C.-area beer festival returns to downtown this Saturday. At Snallygaster, curated by the folks behind Bluejacket, ChurchKey, the Sovereign and Shelter, attendees will be able to sample 350 in-demand beers from 175 brewers on Pennsylvania Avenue.

If you’re familiar with the four curators, carving out a few hours on the second Saturday in October is probably an annual routine: This is not your typical beer festival, outside of a ballpark. It’s a pilgrimage for hops lovers from across the East Coast. There’s a reason the VIP tickets have sold out. What do VIP tickets get you? Two extra hours of Snallygaster-ing. That’s it. The rare beer is so good that hundreds of people are willing to spend an extra $65 for two extra hours.

If you’re not a day drinker but still love beer, this remains a fantastic weekend to be in D.C. Nearly all of the best bars in the city will have new offerings or Snallygaster-related parties. Bluejacket just released Relentless, a new hazy IPA brewed to benefit Planned Parenthood (available to go, too). The Sovereign and Shelter both have a Snallygaster sneak peek on Friday, starting at 5 p.m.

If you don’t drink, we completely understand. Here are nine more ways to have an excellent D.C. weekend, none of which requires consuming fizzy liquid.

Friday

The Caps 2023-24 regular season begins with a contest against their division rivals. Thank God hockey is back. The region’s most reliable team is at a crossroads, and it’ll be exciting to see them get back on track for a return to the postseason.

It’s October. When else are you going to want to see a spooky-themed funk band?

Friday and Saturday

The incredibly successful R&B superstar doesn’t typically perform with a symphony orchestra. Take advantage of living in D.C. with an evening with Maxwell and a few dozen more world-class musicians.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Robin Williams classic (is it a classic?) is now a touring musical directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks.

The annual celebration of mostly pre-code noir films will make you wonder why every single person in films from the 1940s dressed better than everyone today. This is a great way to familiarize yourself with some film tropes still used now, especially if you were planning on seeing the Taylor Swift concert film and couldn’t get tickets.

This poorly-named complex does have water features, but it’s not a water park with pools and slides. It’s a very pretty food hall and park with “water” in its name. Check it out and see if suburban life is for you.

Saturday

The best offensive standup working today, Jeselnik is everything “edgy” comics wish they could be.

Saturday and Sunday

Need another reason to visit Georgetown in October other than the Exorcist stairs?

Sunday

The best place to enjoy adult juice boxes in the District really shines in spring and fall. When it’s about to get hot and once it’s finally done being hot, you want to be outside as much as possible. Calico’s somewhat hidden home in Blagden Alley kinda gives it a private vibe, and also makes you feel like you’re not across the street from the Convention Center. This event is great for couples and people with kids: There’s pumpkin painting, caramel apples, hot cocktails, autumnal fare and more activities that are made for mid-October. Also, once again, they have adult juice boxes (like the Blagden Rose, with pineapple, passionfruit, cranberry and…vodka).