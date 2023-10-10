InsideHook
Food & Drink | October 10, 2023 6:29 am

A Magnificent Mile Chef Shares a Recipe for His Favorite Under-$10 Meal

Marcel Heiduk is bringing his skills from Michelin-starred kitchens to Venteux

Chef Heiduk posing
Chef Marcel Heiduk
© Neil John Burger Photography
By Brandon Wetherbee

It makes sense that executive chef Marcel Heiduk of Venteux, the glitziest French brasserie and oyster bar on the Magnificent Mile, would recommend a fish dish when we asked him for a cost-efficient but still spectacular recipe. 

Heiduk, from Kaiserslautern, Germany, began his career in kitchens at the age of 15 and worked as a line cook throughout his schooling. Before coming to Venteux, Heiduk spent a few years in the farm-to-table restaurant Ulanen Hof in Saarbrücken, Germany and the Michelin-starred O in Maastricht, Netherlands, before coming to the U.S. — first to the upscale steakhouse Bull and Bourbon in San Diego, and then the James Beard Award-winning Lionfish in Delray Beach, Florida. 

Since arriving in Chicago in 2022, Heiduk has specialized in a nouvelle French menu — which means a lot of fish. You’re going to want to stop by the restaurant and oyster bar for their Monday through Saturday happy hour (can you beat $2 oysters anywhere else in Chicago, let alone the Mag Mile?) and their gorgeous seafood displays — including the Venteux Tower, with oysters, mussels, clams, shrimp, lobster and king crab. 

Chef Heiduk recommended something off the menu for an evening at home. For less than 10 percent the cost of a Venteux Tower, he suggests an easy to assemble, hard to screw up classic.

The following cod (or corvina) ceviche recipe comes in right around $10, depending on where you shop. As of this writing, it’s slightly more than $10 at Whole Foods and slightly less than $10 at Jewel. If you add the suggested tortilla chips, it’s more than $10. But the serving size is for two, bringing it to under $10 a plate regardless of the grocery store of your choosing. We did not factor in the cost of salt. We’re assuming you have salt. 

A 15,000-Square-Foot Guinness Paradise Leads Chicago’s Best New Restaurants
A 15,000-Square-Foot Guinness Paradise Leads Chicago’s Best New Restaurants

Elsewhere, Indian and French influences are drawing in diners this fall

Cod Ceviche

Servings: 2

Ingredients
  • 8 ounces cod or corvina
  • 1 avocado
  • ½ red onion
  • 1 serrano chili
  • 4 limes
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • salt
Directions

    1. Dice the fish in small cubes and salt the fish.

    2. Squeeze the limes and pour the juice over the fish. Let it sit for 30 minutes.

    3. Dice avocado and red onion. Chop cilantro and serrano pepper.

    4. Mix all ingredients together and serve chilled with tortilla chips on the side. 

More Like This

Three cocktails in a collage — an old fashioned, bloody mary and Malört bottle
We Asked Chicago Bartenders to Decide Illinois’s State Drink
Meatballs in sauce in a skillet
You’ll Never Make Better Meatballs Than With This Dry-Aged-Beef Recipe
texas chili
Award-Winning Chili Recipe to Try This Fall + 6 Tips to Chili Greatness
Sandwich and rice on a plate
The Jibarito Is Chicago’s Best Under-the-Radar Sandwich

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time "The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass. How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire 11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall

Recommended

Suggested for you

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall

Keep Reading

This is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Irish American Whiskey and a New Take on the Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker
A gray watch, a green watch and a silver and red watch

The 14 Best New Watches of Fall 2023
The god of the oceans, Neptune, holds a beer stein in Milwaukee.

How to Train for (and Win) an Oktoberfest Steinholding Competition
Najee Harris of the Steelers is tackled by the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 5
The new 2023 Cask Strength releases from Angel's Envy, with two glasses, lying on a pink tabletop

An Early Taste of Angel’s Envy 2023 Cask Strength Rye and Bourbon
A crowd in a background at a party in the summer with a bottle of Patrón El Cielo and two glasses in the foreground

The 10 Best Luxury Tequilas for Sipping
The Somnio residential ship in a rendering under the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Forget Vacations, Cruise Lines Are Now Selling Homes on the Water
Chef Heiduk posing

A Magnificent Mile Chef Shares a Recipe for His Favorite Under-$10 Meal
Blue and red bar area with neon colors and dim lighting with scenic ocean design on top of the bar

A Splashy Stephen Starr Project Leads DC’s Best New Restaurants

Trending

Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
The World's Oldest Scotch Whisky Is Heading to Auction
The 25 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023