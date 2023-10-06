This Is the Best Way to Sample 19 Wineries From Across Virginia

The federal government is open! You, or someone you know, still has their regularly scheduled paycheck! It’s time to celebrate at the place where the guy who helped set up the federal government lived!

The Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening at George Washington’s estate. The annual event allows guests to explore the grounds after hours, which is neat, but the reason your interest may be piqued is the sunset on the East Lawn overlooking the Potomac River and the 19 participating Virginia wineries (don’t skip sipping some samples from Narmada Winery; it may inspire a road trip). Anyone who’s done a Virginia wine tour understands it’s not physically possible to sample 19 wineries in one day. This three-night event (each runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is individually ticketed) is an only-in-the-DMV type of event. And with unseasonably warm weather, it may be the perfect way to unwind after another not-exactly-normal week in DC.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The inaugural comedy fest features big names like Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, Nailed It’s Nicole Byer and SNL’s Ego Nwodim in big rooms like The Anthem, as well as up-and-comers and comedy films at Union Stage and Pearl Street Warehouse.

Friday

There are only two more shows at Merriweather this year, ZBB on Friday and WPOC’s Sunday in the Country with Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Chayce Beckham, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, George Birge and Dalton Dover. If you’re only able to make one, we’re recommending Zac Brown Band, a guy who could have sold out this massive shed for two nights. Also, the weather is summery, and that’s good for an outdoor show in October.

One of the final outdoor movies of 2023. Watch the Bronx’s Jennifer Lopez as Tejano singer Selena in this Hispanic Heritage Month screening.

The 8 Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in DC From fast food to Michelin Bib Gourmand-worthy, we chose one in every ward

Saturday

I don’t love murder. Or small towns. But lots and lots of people love hearing about murder and small towns — this time, in the form of a play rather than a true crime podcast.

Catch the Washington Post tech columnist at DC’s best bookstore. It’s also Banned Books Week, which means it’s a good time to visit a bookstore. And since this book event is about the Internet, it’s a good reminder that bookstores are better spaces than the Internet.

These open streets events, where busy streets close for traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., are only a few times a year. They should be weekly. It’s a great way to see a part of the city that’s typically a traffic nightmare. The warm weather will make these three miles of Park View and Petworth feel like a summer festival.

Sunday

Van Ness is typically in the number one spot of the Queer Eye power rankings, but Antoni currently has the title after enjoying Sunday night’s Chiefs and Jets game next to his BFF Taylor Swift. Maybe Van Ness will do something to take back the title? Or it’ll just be a fun show with a delightful entertainer. Related, this is a very good date night option.

One of the few things DC lacks is a slew of vintage clothing stores. Thankfully, we do have these regular pop-ups at places like Slash Run, Black Cat and The Runaway.

This is one of those small-plate events where you try a bunch of food and cocktails from a bunch of buzzy restaurants, all in the name of raising money for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program. If you’re looking for a Top Chef-type event and need to spend a few hundred dollars in potential tax-deductible donations, here’s your Sunday.