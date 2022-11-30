InsideHook
Cooking | November 30, 2022 12:36 pm

Breville Espresso Machines Are Now Up to 20% Off at Amazon

Make any fancy coffee drink you want in the comfort of home

A Breville Express espresso machine on a counter with a few cups of coffee. Amazon is hosting a sale on these machines.
The Breville Express, one of several espresso machines on sale at Amazon
Amazon
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

I own a Breville espresso maker, and even though there was some initial sticker shock, the machine paid for itself pretty quickly. If you have a daily fancy coffee habit, a Breville will get you café-quality sips with very little effort…and today, instead of doing the math about if this is really a necessity, you can simply enjoy some solid discounts on the machines over at Amazon, with savings up to 20% off.

There’s a lot of variety in the sale, so let’s break down these discounted Breville espresso machines by need:

Breville Bambino
Breville Bambino
Amazon

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine

You still have all the settings and the steam wand. You’re just getting a unit that’s much more compact. Ideal if you live alone.

BUY HERE: $350 $280
Breville Barista Express
Breville Barista Express
Amazon

Breville Barista Express

An all-in-one espresso machine with an integrated grinder and 16 grind settings.

BUY HERE: $750 $600
Breville Barista Touch
Breville Barista Touch
Amazon

Breville Barista Touch

The fanciest of Breville machines is also the most versatile and easiest to use: A touchscreen display with pre-programmed cafe drinks allows you to make pretty much any coffee drink in three easy steps.

BUY HERE: $1,100 $880

