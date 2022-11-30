Breville Espresso Machines Are Now Up to 20% Off at Amazon
I own a Breville espresso maker, and even though there was some initial sticker shock, the machine paid for itself pretty quickly. If you have a daily fancy coffee habit, a Breville will get you café-quality sips with very little effort…and today, instead of doing the math about if this is really a necessity, you can simply enjoy some solid discounts on the machines over at Amazon, with savings up to 20% off.
There’s a lot of variety in the sale, so let’s break down these discounted Breville espresso machines by need:
Breville Bambino Espresso Machine
You still have all the settings and the steam wand. You’re just getting a unit that’s much more compact. Ideal if you live alone.
Breville Barista Express
An all-in-one espresso machine with an integrated grinder and 16 grind settings.
Breville Barista Touch
The fanciest of Breville machines is also the most versatile and easiest to use: A touchscreen display with pre-programmed cafe drinks allows you to make pretty much any coffee drink in three easy steps.
